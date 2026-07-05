A masked gunman opened fire on a family Fourth of July barbecue in Brooklyn's Coney Island, wounding eight people, including four children, and leaving a 21‑year‑old woman in critical condition after she was shot in the chest. The shooting took place at about 10.37pm on Saturday, 4 July 2026, in a courtyard off Surf Avenue, and police said on Sunday that no arrests have yet been made as detectives search for the suspect who fled on foot.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said an unidentified man dressed entirely in black and wearing a ski mask walked up to a fence line along Surf Avenue and fired multiple rounds into the courtyard, with no indication of any argument or altercation beforehand. The other seven victims, including children aged 6, 7, 12 and 14, were reported to be in stable condition.

NYPD Hunt Masked Gunman After Coney Island Attack

Detectives have so far found no evidence that a dispute took place at the barbecue before the shooting, Commissioner Tisch told a news conference. Investigators are examining whether the 4 July attack may be linked to a gang‑related homicide that occurred earlier in the week on the same block near Surf Avenue.

The Coney Island shooting comes during a period in which murders are down 24.7 per cent and major crime down 5.8 per cent across New York City in the first six months of 2026, according to NYPD figures released on 2 July 2026. Officials have described 2026 as a year of reduced gun violence city‑wide.

One neighbour told the New York Post: 'It's nothing new over here honestly,' reflecting concern about repeated incidents in the Coney Island area. A deli worker interviewed at the scene said: 'The cops, they say they found a book bag with a gun under the trees. I was scared to be honest. I think there was more than one shooter with so many that hit.'

Victims Include Four Children

A TEC‑9‑style firearm with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene, along with 10 spent shell casings, Commissioner Tisch said. The shooting took place in the courtyard of a residence at West 30th Street and Surf Avenue, less than two blocks from Coney Island's Riegelmann Boardwalk.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani told the news conference: 'There is no place for this kind of violence in our city. We will not tolerate it. We will fight it with every single tool at our disposal,' and added: 'Let us also recommit ourselves to the work of building a city where every celebration is safe and every holiday is joyful.' Coney Island resident Nsowaa Stewart said: 'If you go by there, you see bikes, you see children's toys, it's horrible to walk by there. This can't happen again.'

Commissioner Tisch said the victims were a 37‑year‑old man, a 33‑year‑old man, a 21‑year‑old woman, a 25‑year‑old woman and the four children, aged 6, 7, 12 and 14. She said seven of the victims had non‑life‑threatening gunshot wounds, while the 21‑year‑old woman who was shot in the chest was in hospital in critical condition.

No Arrests In Ongoing July 4 Investigation

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According to Commissioner Tisch, the preliminary investigation shows that a family barbecue was taking place in the courtyard when an unknown male in black clothing and a black ski mask approached the fence line along Surf Avenue and fired multiple rounds into the group. Police said the suspect then left the area on foot.

With no suspect identified and no arrests more than 24 hours after the attack, the case remains under active investigation. NYPD officers are continuing to review evidence, including the recovered weapon and shell casings, and to interview witnesses from the barbecue and surrounding buildings.

The Coney Island shooting has been recorded as one of the most serious recent incidents of gun violence in the area at a time when city‑wide statistics show overall shootings and murders falling.