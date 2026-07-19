Thousands of Argentina supporters transformed New York City's Times Square into a sea of blue and white ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Police closed surrounding streets as crowds packed one of the world's busiest landmarks, with supporters singing, waving giant flags and chanting Lionel Messi's name.

The remarkable gathering was about far more than supporting Argentina against Spain. For many fans, it was an emotional farewell to Messi, whose appearance in Sunday's final is widely seen as his likely farewell to the World Cup stage.

Videos of the extraordinary scenes quickly spread across social media, with one widely shared clip describing the atmosphere as 'next level'.

🇦🇷 ABSOLUTE MADNESS IN NYC RIGHT NOW!



🗽Times Square is completely overrun by Argentines — they shut down every street around it because the crowd is INSANE!



🔥 What’s going on?! This energy is next level! pic.twitter.com/3H6HrMIQOC — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) July 19, 2026

Times Square Becomes Argentina's Home Before the Biggest Match

Long before kick-off at New York New Jersey Stadium, Times Square resembled downtown Buenos Aires rather than Midtown Manhattan. Supporters draped in Argentina shirts gathered beneath the giant digital billboards, singing famous terrace anthems including 'Muchachos' while waving enormous Albiceleste flags.

According to footage shared on social media, the turnout became so large that police restricted traffic around the area to accommodate thousands of supporters. Videos showed fans filling not only Times Square itself but also neighbouring streets as chants echoed through central Manhattan.

The images quickly became one of the defining off-field moments of the World Cup final weekend, highlighting football's ability to transform entire cities into celebrations of national identity.

More Than a Match: The Messi Factor

The extraordinary turnout reflected something deeper than simple pre-match excitement. For many supporters, this final represents what could be Messi's farewell on football's biggest stage.

While the Argentina captain has not formally announced his international retirement, this tournament has been widely framed as his final World Cup, giving every appearance extra emotional significance. Fans repeatedly chanted his name, while homemade signs thanked the captain for two decades of unforgettable moments in an Argentina shirt.

Others travelled thousands of miles simply to witness what they believe could be the last World Cup performance from the player many regard as the greatest of all time. That emotional connection explains why supporters packed Times Square to share the experience with fellow Argentines before the final.

Messi Faces Spain in a Historic Final

Argentina entered the final as defending world champions, hoping to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup. Standing in their way is a Spain side that has conceded just one goal throughout the tournament while extending an extraordinary unbeaten run.

The match carries extra symbolism for Messi. Although born in Rosario, he built his career in Spain, spending more than two decades at Barcelona. Facing Spain in what could be his final World Cup appearance adds another compelling chapter to an already remarkable career.

The final has been described as a fascinating clash between Spain's possession-based style and Argentina's resilience in decisive moments.

How Argentina's Fans Made Times Square Their Own

Social media users marvelled at how completely Argentina supporters dominated one of New York's most recognisable public spaces. Many commented that the scenes looked more like a victory parade than pre-match celebrations.

The gathering also demonstrated football's growing popularity in the United States. With the World Cup jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, New York became the centre of the sporting world and Argentina supporters ensured their presence would be impossible to ignore.

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Whether Argentina lifts the trophy or Spain spoils the party, the images from Times Square have already become one of the defining memories of the 2026 World Cup.

A Farewell Millions Hope Ends With Another Trophy

If this is indeed Messi's final World Cup appearance, Argentina supporters wanted him to know exactly what he means to them before the final whistle was blown. The scenes were not organised by FIFA or choreographed for television. They were a spontaneous demonstration of gratitude, hope and national pride from thousands who believe they are witnessing the closing chapter of one of football's greatest careers.

As Argentina prepares to face Spain for the biggest prize in international football, the emotional takeover of Times Square has already shown that Messi's legacy stretches far beyond the pitch. For one unforgettable afternoon in New York, one of the world's busiest crossroads belonged entirely to Argentina.