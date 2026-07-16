Mayor Zohran Mamdani sat down among more than 100 Rikers Island inmates to watch a World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, just 48 hours after the jail's own federal overseer branded its conditions unconstitutional. Nicholas Deml, the court-appointed remediation manager, was handed authority over jail safety decisions in January, effectively superseding the mayor's control over the very conditions he described. The visit, filmed by the Associated Press, showed Mamdani moving table to table through a gymnasium packed with detainees as England and Argentina played a nail-biting semifinal.

It followed a scathing report from Deml, who described fires set by prisoners, unattended housing units and 'pervasive' violence, thrusting Rikers policy back into the national spotlight.

A Watch Party Amid Warnings

Correction officials said the jail has run roughly 90 watch parties since the tournament began, with about 4,500 of Rikers' 6,600 detainees taking part as a reward for good behaviour. Wednesday's screening was among the largest, drawing over 100 inmates into a hall fitted with a projection screen.

Mamdani, sleeves rolled up, told inmates: 'The World Cup has been a magical moment for the entire city. These are New Yorkers, and they will be New Yorkers when they get out of Rikers.' Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards, himself once incarcerated at Rikers, defended the initiative: 'Programmes like this equal safety in our jail. What we say to them is that your humanity is seen, heard and valued.'

Footage showed Mamdani chatting with detainees about their World Cup predictions, including one due for release that day. The mayor, a self-described Morocco supporter, told one Argentina fan hoping for a final against Spain: 'You never know.'

The Remediation Manager's Damning Findings

The celebratory scenes stood in stark contrast to Deml's findings, filed in Manhattan federal court on 14 July. In his first major report since his January appointment by US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, Deml delivered a 33-page action plan demanding sweeping changes to staffing, internal investigations and disciplinary practices, alongside an expansion of educational and rehabilitation programmes and a pilot overhaul of solitary confinement.

'Yet violence remains pervasive, basic correctional practices remain unreliable, and unconstitutional conditions persist,' he wrote, adding that 'the system has reached the point where incrementalism is itself a form' of failure. He detailed one inspection where his team found a housing unit at the Rose M. Singer Center filled with smoke from fires set by detainees, alarms blaring and people pounding on cell doors.

Deml's appointment stems from the 2011 class action Nunez v. City of New York, which alleged systemic abuse and unconstitutional conditions across city jails. A 2015 consent judgment was meant to force reform, but Judge Swain concluded last year the city had failed to comply, with outcomes growing 'demonstrably worse'. Fifteen people died in Department of Correction custody last year alone.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani watched the World Cup semifinal alongside more than 100 inmates at Rikers Island.



The prisoners earned the watch party through good behavior as part of a correctional program officials say is designed to reduce violence inside the troubled jail.



The mayor's… pic.twitter.com/9lc7EUDU39 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 16, 2026

Political Fallout and the Push to Close Rikers

Mamdani's visit drew immediate criticism from opponents who have cast the democratic socialist mayor as soft on crime, particularly after he oversaw a $22m (£16.9m) reduction to the NYPD's budget earlier this year. Fox News described the visit as a 'stunt', while other outlets noted the mayor's remarks were an attempt to frame incarcerated New Yorkers as still part of the city's fabric.

Read more Trump Administration Accused by New Mexico of Blocking Crucial Jeffrey Epstein Ranch Files Trump Administration Accused by New Mexico of Blocking Crucial Jeffrey Epstein Ranch Files

The visit also came against the backdrop of Mamdani's long-standing pledge to shut Rikers entirely. A 2019 city law mandates the jail's closure and replacement with a borough-based system of four facilities, though the legally required 2027 deadline has slipped repeatedly. Brooklyn's site is now expected to open in 2029, the Bronx and Queens in 2031, and Manhattan in 2032. In April, Mamdani appointed a dedicated 'Close Rikers' czar, and last month a vacant Rikers facility, the North Infirmary Command, was handed to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

Advocacy groups, including the Katal Center for Equity, Health, and Justice, argue Deml's appointment must be paired with faster decarceration, not merely operational patch-ups. 'The remediation manager must move swiftly and should be bound to the city's legal mandate to shut Rikers,' organising director Melanie Dominguez said in January. 'Anything less is unacceptable.'

Whether Wednesday's screening becomes a footnote to reform or a symbol of the gap between celebration and crisis now rests on how quickly City Hall and Deml respond to the blueprint.