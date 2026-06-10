Donald Trump's presence at Monday's NBA Finals match created quite a stir among Madison Square Garden spectators. Attending the Game 3 square-off between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Trump received audible disapproval from the crowd after his presence was acknowledged. Many held signs expressing hatred for the president, and at least two people flipped him off.

Fans also booed Trump during the National Anthem, the Irish Star reported. Inbaal Honigman, a body language expert, noted how the president responded to the backlash.

'Trump's facial expression quickly switches when he notices the booing, which suggests surprise, but his smirk lets the audience know that he thinks he's better than they are,' Honigman told the outlet.

Trump's 'Impression of Authority' a Facade

'As the National Anthem starts to play at Madison Square Garden, the President raises his hand to his brow and salutes,' he added.

'He raises his chin proudly and smiles with his lips closed, in an expression that sends out a message of quiet confidence. Stretching himself to his full height at the moment of saluting, he wants to create an impression of authority,' the exper noted.

'This impression is only a facade, however, because Trump's body can be seen rising and falling, as he's lightly rocking back and forth on the balls of his feet,' Honigman argued. 'This rocking is a soothing move, calming his nerves as all eyes are on him... When he hears the big Boos, Trump's smile changes completely, and suddenly.'

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Following that wave of dissent, Trump was also caught allegedly sleeping during the NBA match. While that's yet to be confirmed, critics cited previous occasions when he seemed unattentive during public and official engagements. Honigman claims Trump's body language betrayed him.

'Trump's clasped hands and forward rolled shoulders create a self-supporting oval cocoon, much like a baby in a car seat,' Honigman said.

'His linked arms prevent him from rolling forwards in his stupor. 'In addition, eagle-eyed viewers will be able to see that his breathing is very deep and regular. Trump's chest rises and falls, rhythmically, which points to a stage of complete relaxation,' he further explained.

Allegations About Trump's Health, in Context

The incident adds to mounting accusations that Trump has been sleeping in public, despite multiple videos showing him with eyes closed during Cabinet meetings and briefings.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner previously claimed that the president has 'severe daytime somnolence' and have seemingly dozed off in the Oval Office while people talk to him.

These only fuel speculation about his health, his drowsiness to chronic insomnia, which Reiner said 'can result in an increase of risk of dementia, a decrease in cognitive effects in older people'.

The White House has firmly rejected these claims. Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, stated last month the president 'remains in excellent health, exhibiting cardiac, neurological and overall capabilities.'

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle also declared Trump 'the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.' The president himself denied the allegations and called the candid 'sleeping' photos misleading.

Trump confirmed at a White House Cabinet meeting late last month that he'd gotten a personal invitation from Knicks owner James Dolan to watch the game. The president said in the meeting that he was planning to attend Game 5 of the Knicks' series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but after the Knicks beat out their rival that was no longer a possibility.

'I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly,' Trump said at the time. 'Jim Dolan, he's a great guy, as you know (he) owns and is in charge of Madison Square Garden.'