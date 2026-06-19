What should have been a straightforward victory parade turned into an unexpected headache for one New York Knicks player on Tuesday after a bizarre encounter with police briefly disrupted the celebrations.

As thousands of fans packed the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the team's success, a case of mistaken identity left the player caught in an awkward situation that would later become one of the day's most talked-about moments.

Police Mistake Knicks Player for Fan

Thursday's title celebrations in Manhattan featured a packed itinerary of unforgettable highlights, yet a brief confrontation between local police and rookie guard Tyler Kolek quickly became the main talking point. The misunderstanding played out on the crowded city streets as thousands of fans gathered to mark the franchise's historic championship win.

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Footage circulating online showed the player enthusiastically greeting the public just moments before officers approached him. The authorities seemingly mistook him for an ordinary fan, entirely unaware that the man they were intercepting was actually on the roster.

Why Officers Failed to Recognise Kolek

While interacting with crowds during the procession, the 25-year-old rookie guard was momentarily detained by law enforcement. The sudden intervention stemmed from a simple identity mix-up, as several people on the pavement failed to realise he was part of the team.

Although die-hard New York supporters have embraced the guard, he remains largely unfamiliar to mainstream sports followers. His quiet profile is a direct result of the minor role he played on court during the team's recent championship campaign.

With zero appearances in the NBA Finals, the playmaker registered just 53 minutes of total action across the entire playoff bracket. The vast majority of his time on court was limited to late-game situations where the final result had already become a certainty.

Fans Rally Behind Knicks Rookie

The online community quickly stepped in to back the guard once the clip began trending on social media. A user on X wrote, 'I have a feeling in the not so distant future, Kolek will be easily recognisable. I think he's going to start playing a bigger role each year as they try to re-build the roster.'

I have a feeling in the not so distant future, Kolek will be easily recognizable. I think he’s going to start playing a bigger role each year as they try to re-build the roster. — Guy on the Couch (@TheGontheC) June 18, 2026

The cop thought Tyler Kolek was an unruly fan. Understandable mistake, especially if the policeman doesn't follow the Knicks. Kolek looks like he just got off the surf. — Mark James (@gymrat672024) June 18, 2026

Additional commentary highlighted how easily the identity error could occur in the middle of a massive crowd. Another user wrote, 'The cop thought Tyler Kolek was an unruly fan. Understandable mistake, especially if the policeman doesn't follow the Knicks. Kolek looks like he just got off the surf.'

'I'm on the Team Bro' Goes Viral

Reacting to the viral discussion with a comical post of his own, the basketball player replied, 'I swear I'm on the team bro 😂😂😂.'

I swear I’m on the team bro 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7AJyNXAIfz — Tyler Kolek (@tyler_kolek) June 18, 2026

Rookie's Unusual Journey to an NBA Title

Acquired by New York immediately after his selection by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the 2024 draft, the guard has quickly made his mark with the franchise. Perhaps his most remarkable milestone came in January, when he pulled off the rare feat of appearing on court for both the developmental affiliate and the main roster within hours.

During his path to the title, the guard registered playoff minutes in matchups against the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. These appearances were almost exclusively confined to the final periods of heavily one-sided contests, including a 13-minute stint in Game 4 of the Philadelphia series and a 12-minute run during the decisive victory over Atlanta.