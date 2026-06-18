Fresh from ending a 53-year title drought, the New York Knicks have become the first NBA champions of Donald Trump's presidency to accept a White House invitation, setting up a potential political storm over whether every player will follow their owner to Washington. The decision comes despite Trump being loudly booed by sections of the Madison Square Garden crowd during the Finals, and amid fierce debate over whether the team should boycott the visit altogether.

Knicks Owner Insists On White House Visit After Title Win

Speculation about a potential boycott intensified after reports emerged suggesting some fans and commentators were questioning whether the Knicks would follow the tradition of championship teams visiting the White House. The debate gained further momentum because President Trump received a mixed reception when he attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, with sections of the crowd audibly booing the president during the broadcast.

However, recent developments suggest the Knicks are heading in the opposite direction.

Knicks owner James Dolan confirmed that the organisation has accepted an invitation to visit the White House following the team's championship victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Dolan stated that the details of the visit are still being finalised, but made clear that the invitation had been accepted. This suggests that Dolan is determined to bring the team over for a major celebration.

James Dolan confirms the Knicks have been invited to the White House and have accepted:@craigcartonlive @CMacWFAN pic.twitter.com/kemKQZJhf9 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 17, 2026

The announcement effectively shuts down rumours that the team as a whole plans to boycott the event. Dolan, who has described Trump as a longtime friend, was also responsible for inviting the president to attend a Finals game earlier this month.

Still, the controversy has not disappeared.

Fans Split Over Tradition Versus Politics

The prospect of a White House visit has divided fans, particularly in New York City, where political sentiment often differs from Trump's national support base. Some observers have argued that a visit could generate backlash among portions of the Knicks' fanbase, while others believe accepting the invitation is simply part of a longstanding championship tradition that transcends politics.

Adding to the conversation are comments from Knicks guard Jose Alvarado, who recently addressed the possibility of a White House trip. Speaking to reporters on the street, Alvarado said he would support whatever decision the team makes and would go wherever his teammates decide to go. Some have interpreted his remarks as an effort to emphasise team unity rather than make a political statement.

Jose Alvarado says he's open to visiting the White House, as long as his teammates are there. pic.twitter.com/aSgJlGBunv — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 18, 2026

First NBA Champions To Accept Trump White House Invite

The situation highlights how White House visits have evolved from routine celebrations into politically charged events. During Trump's first presidency, several championship teams either declined invitations, skipped visits, or sent only partial delegations. Similar controversies have continued during his second term, with athletes increasingly weighing personal beliefs against longstanding sports traditions.

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For the Knicks, the decision carries particular significance. According to reports, the team would become the first NBA champion to formally accept a White House invitation during Trump's presidency, marking a departure from several previous NBA title winners who chose not to participate.

While some individual players could still decide not to attend, there is currently no indication of an organised boycott within the championship squad. Instead, the focus appears to be shifting toward how many players will ultimately make the trip and whether the visit itself becomes another flashpoint in the ongoing intersection between sports and politics.

For now, despite speculation and fan debate, the Knicks appear poised to continue a championship tradition that has become anything but routine.