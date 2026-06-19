Tyler Kolek became one of the unexpected stories from the New York Knicks' championship parade after police officers briefly stopped him, apparently believing he was a fan trying to enter the celebration.

The second-year guard was moving through Manhattan during the Knicks' historic title parade when officers questioned his presence, forcing him to explain that he was not an overexcited supporter but a member of the championship-winning roster. The moment was captured on video and quickly spread online.

LMFAOO the cops thought Kolek was a random fan😭 pic.twitter.com/fTkNU62Hpj — Knicks Union 🗽 (@knicks_union) June 18, 2026

Kolek later responded to the incident with a simple message on social media: 'I swear I'm on the team bro.'

The joke immediately resonated with fans, turning what could have been an awkward encounter into one of the most memorable moments from a celebration that marked the Knicks' first championship in 53 years.

A Championship Parade Confusion

The incident happened during one of the biggest sporting celebrations New York has seen in decades.

The Knicks' championship parade drew massive crowds through Manhattan as fans gathered to celebrate the franchise's long-awaited return to the top of the NBA.

The NYPD prepared a major security operation for the event, with thousands of officers deployed across the route because of the expected turnout.

Amid the crowds, barricades and constant movement, Kolek blended into the scene more easily than many of his better-known teammates.

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Unlike stars such as Jalen Brunson or other headline players who became the faces of the championship run, Kolek remains a developing player who has spent much of his NBA career outside the spotlight.

That helped explain why the unusual situation unfolded. To many casual observers, he looked less like an NBA champion and more like another fan trying to get close to the celebration.

Inside the Viral Moment

Video of the exchange quickly circulated online, with fans reacting to the unusual sight of a professional basketball player having to prove he belonged at his own team's parade.

The humour came from the contrast: Kolek had just earned an NBA championship ring, yet he was briefly treated like someone who had found a way into the event.

I swear I’m on the team bro 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7AJyNXAIfz — Tyler Kolek (@tyler_kolek) June 18, 2026

Rather than criticising the officers, Kolek leaned into the moment. His response became the perfect summary of the situation, giving fans a memorable quote and turning the misunderstanding into a harmless championship story.

The incident also sparked wider discussion about the visibility of role players in professional sports. While championship teams rely on contributions throughout the roster, not every player becomes instantly recognisable to the public.

From Draft Pick To Champion

Kolek's journey to the parade has been quieter than many of his teammates.

The guard was selected with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers before being acquired by the Knicks on draft night. Since joining New York, he has developed as a depth option while competing for minutes behind more established guards.

Although he was not a central figure during the postseason, Kolek was still part of a championship roster and contributed during the season. Reports noted that he appeared in 62 regular-season games, while also producing memorable performances that helped keep him involved in the team's plans.

His limited playoff exposure, however, meant that many viewers who followed only the later stages of the championship run may not have been familiar with him.

More Than A Parade Joke

Kolek's playoff numbers reflected his role. He played limited minutes during the postseason and did not appear in the NBA Finals, but he remained part of the group that delivered New York its first title since 1973.

That is often the reality of championship teams. The biggest moments usually belong to the stars, but titles are built with players across the roster, including those who contribute away from the brightest lights.

For Kolek, the parade incident created an unusual chapter in his first championship celebration. He may not have been the most recognisable player wearing Knicks colours that day, but his response ensured he became one of the most talked-about.

Being mistaken for a fan was not how Kolek expected to celebrate an NBA title. But with one joke, he turned an awkward misunderstanding into a moment that fans will remember long after the parade ended.