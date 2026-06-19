A night that should have been filled with celebration ended in heartbreak after a false 911 call brought Los Angeles police to a family's doorstep, where officers fatally shot a beloved dog named Jameson.

The two-year-old dog was killed moments after police responded to reports of a screaming woman in Canoga Park, only to discover the noise came from a family celebrating the New York Knicks' long-awaited NBA championship victory.

The incident has since sparked widespread outrage, prompted official investigations and fuelled growing calls for the release of police body camera footage.

False 911 Call Turned Into A Deadly Police Response

The incident unfolded at around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday after a neighbour called 911 believing a woman inside a condominium was in distress. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate reports of screaming coming from the property.

However, witnesses and the woman's son later explained that there was no emergency at all. Instead, the family had simply been celebrating the New York Knicks winning their first NBA championship in more than five decades.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the woman inside the apartment while her dog, Jameson, barked beside her. Witnesses said the large golden retriever, Saint Bernard and poodle mix was even wearing a Knicks T-shirt to match the family's celebration.

Police said officers instructed the woman to secure Jameson inside the home. She briefly shut the door before opening it again. At that point, the dog ran outside. The LAPD claimed Jameson charged towards one of the officers, leading another officer to fire their weapon.

The family's account differs significantly. Jameson's owner, Marie Marseille, later said the dog slipped past her legs and was shot within seconds. Fighting back tears, she insisted Jameson had done nothing to threaten officers.

'He wasn't doing anything. He didn't do anything. I know he didn't. I know he didn't,' she later said.

Jameson's Death Sparks Public Anger

Footage recorded moments after the shooting quickly spread across social media, showing Marseille kneeling beside Jameson's body while crying uncontrollably.

'We were just celebrating the Knicks,' she repeatedly shouted as neighbours gathered outside the apartment.

The emotional video drew an immediate reaction online, with thousands expressing sympathy for the family and questioning whether deadly force had been necessary.

Even the neighbour who made the original emergency call later admitted feeling guilty, explaining they genuinely believed the woman was in danger when they heard loud screams coming from the home.

Support for Jameson's family also poured in from public figures. Rapper Bhad Bhabie shared a photo of Jameson on social media, writing that she was 'heartbroken'.

The fundraiser, created under the name 'Justice for Jameson', quickly surpassed its original target. The campaign described Jameson as 'the sweetest boy in the world' and said he was deeply loved by everyone who knew him.

A memorial of flowers, candles and handwritten tributes has also appeared outside the family's condominium.

Officials Promise A Full Investigation

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell described the shooting as 'incredibly tragic' and confirmed that a full internal investigation is underway.

He acknowledged the emotional impact of losing a family pet, saying dogs are often much more than animals and are considered members of the family.

McDonnell also stressed that every police shooting involving an officer's service weapon is reviewed by a specialised investigative division.

'There is no incident more serious than when an officer fires a service weapon,' he said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also promised a thorough and transparent investigation after speaking directly with the police chief.

'Every life lost to violence is a tragedy, and we know that the devastating loss of Jameson will be felt by his family forever,' Bass said.

Community Demands Answers After Jameson's Death

The shooting has become a growing flashpoint in Los Angeles, with community leaders and activists demanding greater transparency from the police department.

Najee Ali, senior organiser for the Los Angeles National Action Network, described Jameson's death as 'unnecessary and unwarranted' during a news conference. He called for the immediate release of officers' body camera footage as well as the identities of those involved in the shooting.

City Council member Nithya Raman also urged the LAPD to release the recordings promptly, saying the incident had shaken public confidence in the city's approach to public safety.