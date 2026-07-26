Kyle Kuzma waded into one of the most controversial geopolitical flashpoints of the summer with a single cryptic line, and the internet did not let it go quietly. On 26 July 2026, the Milwaukee Bucks forward reshared New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's viral video on Netanyahu with a post many read as a direct shot at the mayor.

Critics responded swiftly, accusing Kuzma of picking the wrong target and questioning whether the polished, thread-like post even sounded like him. The exchange has since become the latest flashpoint in Kuzma's increasingly active, and increasingly scrutinised, presence on X.

What Mamdani Said — and What It Means

Mamdani's original video addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected visit to New York for the UN General Assembly in September.

'It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant,' Mamdani said, referring to the International Criminal Court's 2024 warrant against Netanyahu. 'The federal government however does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant,' he added.

In the video, titled 'Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal', Mamdani said Netanyahu was responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people and the maiming of tens of thousands of children.

The ICC warrant, issued in 2024, charges Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant with crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza. It does not specify the casualty figures cited by Mamdani, which have not been independently verified.

The video surpassed 80 million views on X within days, according to Heavy.com's reporting. Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, condemned the statement, calling it a 'blood libel' and telling Mamdani to 'do your job.'

This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content.



A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring… https://t.co/e4aM17CzSC — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 26, 2026

Kuzma's Cryptic Reshare

Kuzma quote-tweeted Mamdani's video with a lengthy post that never named the mayor directly.

This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don't have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content, he wrote, before listing examples: A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he's a pro. A 25yr old with a ring...

He closed the thread with Everyone auditioning. Nobody building, and The clip is the career. The pose is the product. The soundbite is the substitute for a life's work, before adding a final warning: Don't fall for distractions.

Because Kuzma attached the message directly to Mamdani's clip, the wording made Mamdani the apparent target, even though Kuzma never mentioned him by name, leaving his criticism framed as a wider argument about online performance and credibility.

Kuzma is hilarious does he think nobody notices these fake deep tweets are AI written https://t.co/KUN3R3h8BG — Dom2K (@Dom_2k) July 26, 2026

All my tweets are AI sourced from Chatgpt, guys. You got me. Let me just shut up and dribble 🫠🫠🫠 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 26, 2026

Backlash and a Pattern of Scrutiny

The replies arrived fast. One user shot back, and you're cosplaying as a basketball player, to which Kuzma responded only, yea, sure lol. Another critic argued that Kuzma had picked an odd target, aiming his broader message at someone calling for the prosecution of an accused war criminal rather than at any of the other examples he listed.

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Beyond the political objections, some fans raised a separate question: whether the tightly structured, aphorism-heavy post actually reflected Kuzma's own voice. The scepticism did not emerge from nowhere.

Commentary site The Liberty Line had already flagged a shift in Kuzma's account weeks earlier, after he announced he would be breaking his silence on AI, autonomous defence, robotics and energy infrastructure, tagging OpenAI's Sam Altman directly. The piece argued the framing followed a familiar public-relations pattern, calling it a rebrand playing out through posts that read differently from anything Kuzma had said publicly before.

The Mamdani post fit that same recent mould: short, quotable, and structured more like a manifesto than a typical athlete tweet. It also arrived days after Kuzma sparked a separate row for defending AI data centres against criticism from WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, and only a week after he drew fire for telling athletes to stop complaining that 40M after taxes is still 40M.

Whether the post reflected Kuzma's own voice or a more curated public persona, it fits a broader run of provocative, aphorism-heavy posts that have made Kuzma's timeline as talked-about as his box scores this summer.

For a player once known chiefly for his three-point shot, Kyle Kuzma's words are now generating more discussion than his game ever did.