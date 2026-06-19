The New York Knicks' long-awaited NBA championship parade delivered exactly the kind of scenes many expected from a city celebrating its first title in more than five decades: jubilation, chaos and plenty of viral moments.

Among the most talked-about incidents was a video showing a male Knicks supporter passionately kissing and licking a woman's foot while surrounded by cheering fans during Thursday's championship parade in Lower Manhattan. The clip quickly exploded across social media, amassing approximately 2.5 million views and becoming one of the defining viral moments of the wild celebrations.

The Clip That Stole Attention

The footage prompted a flood of reactions online. Some viewers described the incident as a bizarre example of fans getting carried away in the heat of the celebrations, while others joked that it perfectly captured the emotional state of the Knicks faithful after waiting 53 years for another championship.

You know what…. Shut it down… shut it all down pic.twitter.com/W5GV57kIW7 — ✨Lovely✨ (@ItsLovelyLaveau) June 18, 2026

However, there were also those who just couldn't fathom what they had just seen. X user @ItsGresh said, 'And that concludes my use of twitter dot com for the rest of the evening.'

'What is this?,' @priyakuttytwtz asked. @CaptHomelander commented, 'Did I just see that n***a suck feet in public 😭 Yeahh pack it up man.'

Several online comentators claimed the man in the video had been seen engaging in similar behaviour in the past, citing alleged incidents in Houston and New Orleans.

'Bruh Ain't That The Same Dude From Houston,' @Sandinoslim commented. 'This the same n***a that was eating feet in Houston. Lock his a** up,' @2099gaming echoed. @Fr33_Dreams added, 'Same n***a that was in New Orleans going hard.'

One of Many Bizarre Parade Moments

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The foot-licking episode, however, was only one of countless extraordinary scenes witnessed during a day that transformed New York City into a sea of orange and blue. Several other incidents also attracted widespread attention online.

One viral clip showed Knicks guard Tyler Kolek being briefly stopped by police officers who appeared not to recognise him as a member of the championship-winning team. Meanwhile, videos circulated showing some supporters breaking through barricades to gain access to restricted areas as crowds swelled beyond expectations. The NYPD reported dozens of arrests during post-championship celebrations and urged fans to prioritise safety throughout the parade events.

Cops mistook Tyler Kolek for a fan 😩 #alwaysknicks pic.twitter.com/7LxI29zahb — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) June 18, 2026

Canyon of Heroes Packed to Capacity

Hundreds of thousands of supporters lined the famous Canyon of Heroes route as players, coaches and franchise legends paraded through Lower Manhattan. Fans began arriving long before sunrise, with some camping overnight to secure viewing spots for the historic celebration.

The scale of attendance was so significant that the NYPD announced all designated viewing areas had reached capacity hours before the parade officially began. According to the NYPD, more than 10,000 officers were deployed for the event, marking one of the largest police operations for a public gathering in recent city history. Authorities repeatedly urged supporters to follow instructions and celebrate responsibly as enormous crowds packed the streets.

The parade itself featured Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the championship-winning squad, alongside franchise icons Patrick Ewing, Carmelo Anthony and Walt 'Clyde' Frazier. Celebrity fans such as Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock and Timothée Chalamet also joined the festivities, while thousands showered the city streets with confetti.