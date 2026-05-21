In a video circulating online, adult content creator and OnlyFans star Sophie Rain has firmly denied widespread internet rumours alleging that the late conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, 31, was an avid subscriber and top spender on her account before his death. Kirk was fatally shot on 10 September last year at Utah Valley University during one of his signature debate-style campus events, Prove Me Wrong.

The speculation spread rapidly after Rain claimed in an interview that a subscriber named 'Charlie' had spent $4.7 million (£3.4 million) on her content within a year, leading many online to falsely link the individual to Kirk.

Sophie Rain's Top Spender

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In a 2024 interview with TMZ, Rain revealed she earned $43.47 million (£32.34 million) that year. The OnlyFans star, who claims she is a virgin, said she believes that is one of the factors attracting subscribers. The video has since been reshared online.

During the interview, she also mentioned her top spender's name, 'Charlie'. She stated that 'Charlie has spent $4.7 million (£3.4 million). A lot of my money comes from my top spender Charlie. He is the biggest spender.' She further described 'Charlie' as 'awesome' and a 'super nice guy.'

Sophie Rain reveals to TMZ that her top spender is Charlie Kirk, and she has never met or spoken to him despite him spending $4.7M on her 😭😳



"A lot of my money comes from Charlie, my top spender. He has spent $4.7M over the course of a year."pic.twitter.com/304BUXOOY7 — axify ☿ (@axifyclipping_) March 29, 2026

Following the interview, another video of Rain surfaced online in which she once again referenced her top spender, 'Charlie'. 'I love Charlie, I was talking to him this morning,' she said. 'I actually did an interview last night about Charlie... He's definitely my top spender. He's spent at least $6 million (£4.4 million) before on my OnlyFans, and it's still going up. I talked to him this morning.'

Afterwards, online speculation began suggesting that Rain was referring to the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The rumours quickly gained traction due to the stark ideological contrast between the two figures.

Kirk, known for his staunch conservative views, advocacy of traditional family values, and frequent public debates surrounding modern relationships, represented a demographic seemingly at odds with the digital adult entertainment industry. However, there is no evidence proving that Rain was referring to Kirk.

Previously, a video shared by Megyn Kelly showed Kirk speaking with an adult content creator. In the clip, he admitted that he could 'sound preachy,' but tries to still have an open and respectful conversation with them. One of the creators later remarked that Kirk was the 'most respectful' person they had spoken to.

Sophie Rain Shuts Down Claims About Charlie Kirk

Nearly two years later, a video of Rain addressing the rumours and denying claims that Charlie Kirk was her subscriber and top spender has gone viral online. In the clip, shared on X by Dom Lucre (@dom_lucre), Rain was asked whether the rumours linking the late conservative commentator to her OnlyFans account were true and if Kirk had actually been a subscriber.

🔥🚨JUST IN: Prolific OF creator Sophie Rain just shut down the disrespectful lie about Charlie Kirk being subscribed to her and being her top spender, this lie is constantly shared in X without notes so hopefully this video will allow community notes to have a source.



Sophie… pic.twitter.com/Bm7F0r8E4W — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 20, 2026

The OnlyFans star firmly denied the claims, responding: 'No. He obviously didn't subscribe. I don't know who started that rumour.' However, she acknowledged that she does have a top subscriber named 'Charlie', which she believes may have fuelled the speculation. 'I do have a top subscriber. He spent seven figures on me, and his name is Charlie, so maybe it started there,' she explained.

Rain went on to reveal that 'Charlie' has now spent 'around $8 million (£6 million)' on her in total, adding: 'I really just think he likes giving me money.' She also praised him personally, saying: 'He just is really nice, and he paid for this vacation I'm on in the Bahamas, so... couldn't think of a better person. Thanks, Charlie!'

The swift escalation of this rumour underscores a growing trend in digital media, where coincidental names and unverified claims are rapidly weaponised to manufacture viral narratives before facts can catch up.