Serena Williams has shared a positive update on her recovery from a knee injury, but the video instead sparked concern among fans after many commented on the tennis legend's noticeably slimmer appearance.

The 44-year-old, who recently withdrew from the Wimbledon doubles tournament with sister Venus Williams because of a right knee injury, posted footage of herself dancing during her recovery.

While the clip appeared to show encouraging progress, many social media users focused on her apparent weight loss, with some asking, 'What's going on with her?' Williams has not indicated she is dealing with any health issue beyond her documented knee injury.

Serena Williams Shares Knee Recovery Update

Williams shared a video of herself continuing her recovery after withdrawing from Wimbledon with a right knee injury.

In the clip posted on her TikTok, the tennis legend is seen dancing, suggesting her knee is improving. The former world No. 1 has been sidelined since knee problems forced her to end her Wimbledon comeback early.

Although she did not provide a timeline for returning to competitive tennis, the upbeat update reassured many supporters, who wished her a speedy recovery.

Fans React To Apparent Weight Loss

Despite the encouraging recovery update, much of the online discussion centred on Williams' appearance rather than her progress.

Several social media users remarked that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion appeared noticeably slimmer than in previous public appearances.

Fans are expressing concern over Serena Williams’ severe weight loss after she shared a video showing her knee getting better 👀 pic.twitter.com/I6iCwIYnFP — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 21, 2026

While some commented, 'What's going on with her?' and 'Hope she's OK', others defended Williams against the scrutiny.

One supporter wrote: 'Y'all spent 20+ years criticizing her for being too muscular, and now that she's retired and managing her health post-pregnancy, you suddenly play concerned doctors.'

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Another commented: 'They clown you for being fat, they clown you for being skinny. You can't win.'

The reactions were based solely on Williams' appearance. She has not addressed the speculation, and there is no evidence suggesting she is experiencing any health issue other than the knee injury that forced her withdrawal from Wimbledon.

About Serena's Injury

Williams previously revealed on Instagram that doctors had drained fluid from her injured right knee before she made the difficult decision to withdraw from the doubles competition.

'I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately my knee just isn't ready to compete,' she wrote after announcing her withdrawal.

She also shared photographs of syringes containing fluid removed from her knee, explaining: 'The good news is my knee shouldn't swell or collect that much fluid again. The bad news is that, as hard as I tried, I just wasn't able to get it ready for doubles.'

In the same post, Williams said she was 'heartbroken' to withdraw but remained optimistic that the procedure had reduced the swelling and would support her recovery.

Wimbledon Setback

Williams' return to Wimbledon alongside Venus marked another chapter in her celebrated career after stepping away from full-time competition.

However, the comeback was cut short when her knee injury worsened, forcing her withdrawal from the doubles event.

Her latest update suggests she remains focused on returning to full fitness, even as much of the public discussion has centred on her appearance rather than her recovery.