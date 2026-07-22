Lana Del Rey has fuelled fresh speculation over her absence from Taylor Swift's reported wedding celebrations after a resurfaced Instagram comment appeared to place the singer in Los Angeles during the same holiday weekend.

While neither artist has addressed the speculation, fans have revisited the post as they try to piece together why Del Rey was not seen at the celebrations.

Much of the discussion has centred on an early birthday gathering for celebrity stylist Abbas, who first met Del Rey at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards and has remained part of the singer's social circle.

Abbas and his sister, Caroline Grant, hosted the celebration in Los Angeles over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to an Instagram post shared by Abbas on or around 8 July, he thanked Del Rey and Grant for organising the gathering, writing that his birthday had been 'such an amazing day, surrounded by my favourite people.'

Del Rey replied in the comments: 'Thank you guys for coming and hanging with us on the fourth and celebrating your birthday a little early and for the next day also! Double wishes.'

The comment indicates Del Rey was in Los Angeles across both the Fourth of July and the following day, when Taylor Swift's reported wedding celebrations were also said to have taken place.

Although the timing has encouraged fans to connect the two events, there is no confirmed evidence that the celebrations overlapped or that Del Rey missed the wedding because of another commitment.

Why the Instagram Comment Has Drawn Fresh Attention

Del Rey's comment initially attracted little attention when it was posted.

However, after news of Taylor Swift's reported wedding began circulating, fans returned to the Instagram exchange and began piecing together the timeline.

Because Del Rey was not seen in photographs or reports of the wedding celebrations, some social media users questioned whether her absence reflected a scheduling conflict or a change in her friendship with Swift.

Others argued there was not enough publicly available information to determine whether Del Rey attended the wedding.

Fan reaction to the resurfaced comment has been divided.

One user wrote: 'Not this being on E! News because of Lana not being at Taylor's wedding.'

Another commented: 'She probably WAS at Taylor's wedding... You cannot affirm that without a confirmation from Lana herself. Why take everything out of context to put Swifties against Lana?'

There has also been no public confirmation that Del Rey received an invitation, declined to attend or was expected to be present.

Friendship Remains Well Established

The discussion has also prompted renewed interest in the singers' longstanding friendship, which spans more than a decade.

Swift and Del Rey collaborated on 'Snow on the Beach' for Swift's 2022 album Midnights. Following requests from listeners, Swift later released an expanded version featuring additional vocals from Del Rey.

Their relationship has also extended beyond music.

Swift attended Del Rey's wedding in 2024, a public appearance that fans have frequently cited while responding to speculation about the pair's friendship.

Neither singer has made any public statement suggesting their relationship has changed.

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What Has Been Confirmed

The confirmed timeline remains limited.

Del Rey publicly confirmed she spent the Fourth of July and the following day celebrating Abbas' early birthday in Los Angeles.

Around the same time, news of Swift's reported wedding began circulating.

Beyond those confirmed details, little else is known. No official guest list has been released, and neither Swift nor Del Rey has commented on whether an invitation was issued, accepted or declined.

For now, Del Rey's Instagram comment remains the clearest public indication of where she spent that period. Whether the schedule conflicted with Taylor Swift's reported wedding, or whether she was invited at all, remains unknown.