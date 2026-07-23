Angelina Jolie has reportedly shared her feelings after daughter Vivienne became the latest of her children to move away from using Brad Pitt's surname, adding another chapter to the family's long-running public rift.

The 18-year-old has officially asked a California court to remove 'Pitt' from her legal name, while a source close to the actress says Jolie's priority is no longer conflict but healing.

The latest development also comes as several of the former couple's children have either legally or publicly dropped their father's surname, highlighting the continued fallout years after the Hollywood stars ended their marriage.

Angelina Jolie Focuses on Healing

According to a source close to the Maleficent actress, Jolie is approaching the latest family development with compassion rather than anger.

'Angie hasn't been fighting and isn't angry. She just wants everyone to heal,' the source told Page Six.

The insider also claimed that, if the public knew everything surrounding the family's situation, there would be greater sympathy for the children, adding that their decision not to discuss private matters publicly reflects their desire to handle the situation with dignity.

Representatives for both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not respond to requests for comment following the reports.

Vivienne To Remove Brad Pitt's Surname

Vivienne, one of Jolie and Pitt's youngest children, has filed a petition with Los Angeles County Superior Court to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Court documents show she signed the request on 12 July, her 18th birthday, before later filing it with the court. The reason listed for the name change is simply 'personal.'

Under California law, adults aged 18 and over can submit such petitions without the approval of a parent or guardian. A hearing on the request is scheduled for 2 November, after being rescheduled from its original date.

The move did not come entirely as a surprise. In 2024, Vivienne was credited as 'Vivienne Jolie' in the Playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders, which was produced by her mother.

Several Children Have Already Dropped the Surname

Read more Four of Angelina Jolie's Children Cut Pitt' from Their Names — Here's Why Four of Angelina Jolie's Children Cut Pitt' from Their Names — Here's Why

Vivienne is not the first of the Jolie-Pitt children to distance herself from Brad Pitt's surname.

Her sister Shiloh successfully petitioned to remove 'Pitt' from her name shortly after turning 18 in 2024.

Earlier this year, Zahara and Maddox also reportedly filed legal paperwork seeking the same change.

Maddox has already begun using 'Maddox Jolie' professionally, including in the credits for the film Couture, where he worked as an assistant director while Angelina Jolie starred.

Meanwhile, Knox appeared to use the name 'Knox Jolie' during his high school graduation ceremony.

These developments have fuelled continued public interest in the relationship between Brad Pitt and his six children with Jolie.

Family Tensions Continue Years After the Divorce

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than a decade together. Their lengthy legal battle concluded when the divorce was finalised in 2024.

During the proceedings, Jolie made allegations concerning an incident aboard a private flight in 2016. Pitt denied the allegations through a representative, while the FBI reviewed the matter and did not pursue further investigation.

Although reports suggest Pitt has not been publicly seen with his children for several years, one recent report stated that son Pax continues to maintain a relationship with members of his father's extended family despite reportedly having little contact with the actor himself.

With Vivienne now formally seeking to remove Brad Pitt's surname, she joins several of her siblings in a decision that reflects the family's continuing evolution nearly a decade after their parents' highly publicised split.