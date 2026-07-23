New testimony in D4vd's preliminary murder hearing revealed investigators found 11 air fresheners inside the singer's 2023 Tesla Model Y, sparking online speculation that they were intended to conceal the smell of a decomposing body.

Prosecutors, however, have not made that allegation, and the purpose of the air fresheners remains unconfirmed.

The testimony came during proceedings in Los Angeles over the alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered remains were found in the front boot of the impounded Tesla in September 2025.

The singer, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

D4vd Filled Tesla With Air Fresheners

According to TMZ, investigators recovered 11 air fresheners from throughout the Tesla, including the centre console, rear seats and front boot, where Hernandez's remains were discovered.

LAPD criminalist Chelsea Murillo testified that she detected a strong odour consistent with a decomposing body while examining the vehicle.

She also described extensive insect activity, including maggots and dead flies, in the front boot, where the teenager's remains were located.

The Tesla also appeared to have been parked for an extended period before it was impounded, with dust covering much of its exterior.

Prosecutors presented evidence of the air fresheners as part of their case but did not allege they were intended to mask the smell of decomposition.

Outraged Critics Slam the Move

The testimony quickly prompted widespread reaction online.

Among those commenting was content creator Trap Lore Ross, who has been attending the preliminary hearing and posting courtroom updates.

'I think I might have just seen one of the dumbest things that D4vd has done in this whole debacle,' Ross said after the hearing.

Referring to testimony that investigators recovered air fresheners from different parts of the vehicle, he added: 'The guy had put air fresheners everywhere... That's gotta be one of the dumbest things I've heard in this whole case.'

Read more Why Are Prosecutors Linking Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Death to D4vd's Financial History? Why Are Prosecutors Linking Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Death to D4vd's Financial History?

His video quickly attracted comments.

One viewer wrote: 'The dumbest thing is using a Tesla to commit a crime, it saves lots of data.'

Another said: 'The dumbest thing he did was take a young girl's innocence then take her life.'

A third commented: 'No amount of air fresheners can cover the smell of decomposition.'

Others expressed sympathy for Hernandez's family, who have attended the emotionally charged court proceedings.

The reactions reflect public responses to the allegations and evidence presented during the preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors have not alleged the air fresheners were used to conceal decomposition.

The Alleged Killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Prosecutors allege Burke killed the 14-year-old on 23 April 2025 after she threatened to expose their alleged relationship, fearing it would damage his rapidly growing music career.

They allege Burke fatally stabbed Hernandez, dismembered her body in an inflatable pool and placed her remains inside his Tesla.

According to The New York Times, prosecutors also allege Burke purchased chainsaws, body bags and other materials before attempting to dispose of the body and conceal evidence.

Authorities later impounded the Tesla, where investigators discovered the teenager's remains in the front boot.

The preliminary hearing has featured detailed forensic testimony and graphic evidence as prosecutors seek to establish whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Burke remains in custody without bail and continues to deny all charges.