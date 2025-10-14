Lewis Capaldi has officially returned to television, joining fellow singer Niall Horan as a Battle Rounds advisor on The Voice US 2025 season. The Scottish hitmaker, best known for chart-toppers such as 'Someone You Loved' and 'Wish You the Best', brought his signature humour and unpredictability to the set, creating what producers and fans alike described as a 'chaotic but loveable' partnership.

Filmed earlier this year in Los Angeles, the collaboration marked Capaldi's first major American TV appearance since his comeback following a hiatus for health reasons. His reunion with long-time friend and touring partner Niall Horan instantly became one of the highlights of the new season, with their unscripted chemistry making waves both on and off screen.

A Comeback with Heart

Capaldi's appearance on The Voice coincides with his full return to public life after taking a step back in 2023 to manage Tourette's syndrome and anxiety. In recent interviews, he credited therapy and rest for allowing him to re-enter the spotlight.

His participation in the NBC series not only marks his professional resurgence but also his renewed connection with American audiences. For Horan, having Capaldi as an advisor was a natural choice.

The pair, who previously toured together, have long shared a friendship rooted in playful rivalry and mutual respect. NBC producers hinted early on that their dynamic would be 'unpredictable', a description that quickly proved accurate.

The Friendship That Stole the Show

Behind the scenes, their camaraderie often blurred the line between rehearsal and comedy sketch. During filming, Capaldi frequently interrupted rehearsals with jokes, turning serious coaching moments into bursts of laughter, according to Yahoo Entertainment. One crew member described the atmosphere as 'pure chaos in the best possible way'.

Horan, who joined The Voice in 2023, appeared both amused and occasionally exasperated by his friend's unpredictable energy. Behind the scenes, crew members noted that Capaldi often lightened the mood with jokes and spontaneous humour, sometimes turning rehearsals into moments of laughter rather than coaching.

Viewers noted the pair's playful on-screen exchanges, often teasing each other's accents and joking during rehearsals. Fans on social media compared them to 'two brothers who can't stop winding each other up', saying their humour and chemistry added a refreshing contrast to the show's usually polished mentoring sessions.

What Really Happened Off-Camera

While only a fraction of their antics made it to air, insiders revealed that much of the fun happened when cameras stopped rolling. Capaldi reportedly spent one rehearsal impersonating Horan's coaching style, while Horan jokingly retaliated by hiding his advisor's notes before a taping session.

Social media clips and unseen bloopers later confirmed fans' suspicions that the behind-the-scenes chemistry was even more entertaining than the episodes themselves.

After their first joint episode aired, fans on X (formerly Twitter) praised the pair as 'the funniest duo The Voice has ever had', with many sharing clips of their light-hearted banter and off-script moments.

How Fans Reacted to the Chaotic Duo

Audience response has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans praised the pair for bringing genuine warmth and humour to a competition often known for its intensity. Viewers noted how Capaldi's down-to-earth personality complemented Horan's calm professionalism, creating a balance that resonated with contestants and fans alike.

Music outlets also highlighted how their bond stood out in a season featuring several celebrity coaches. For many viewers, Capaldi's chaotic energy injected a sense of authenticity that set The Voice apart from its previous runs. As one fan commented online, 'It's like watching two mates forget they're on camera, and that's what makes it brilliant.'