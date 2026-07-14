Formula One driver Lando Norris and influencer Alix Earle have sparked fresh dating rumours after a TikTok video showing the McLaren driver running from photographers following a London outing amassed more than 7.4 million views.

The footage has fuelled online speculation about the pair's relationship, but there has been no official confirmation from Norris, Earle or their representatives that they are dating.

According to reports, Norris and Earle spent several hours together at The Twenty Two, an exclusive private members' club in Mayfair, after attending a Rolling Stones event. Photographers were waiting outside the venue when Norris left, with footage showing the driver sprinting towards a waiting vehicle as they called after him.

The short clip quickly spread across TikTok and other social media platforms, with attention shifting from the pair's reported outing to Norris' reaction as he left the venue.

Viral TikTok Sparks Divided Reaction Online

The widely shared footage has become the main focus of discussion, with viewers offering different interpretations of Norris' hurried exit.

Some social media users criticised the moment, describing it as 'the ick' and joking that the McLaren driver was 'running faster than his car'. Others questioned why Norris would spend several hours with Earle before appearing to avoid photographers as he left.

Some viewers also suggested Norris could have used another exit if he wanted to avoid attention, while others defended the driver, arguing that the short clip did not provide enough context to determine his intentions.

The video has since generated memes, reaction posts and further debate across TikTok and other social media platforms, extending the conversation beyond Formula One fans.

Earlier Sightings Fuel Relationship Speculation

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The London outing follows previous reports linking Norris and Earle, although neither has addressed the rumours publicly.

Speculation first intensified earlier this year after the pair were reportedly seen together in Cannes following the Monaco Grand Prix. Their public appearances and the resulting social media attention have continued to fuel interest, despite the lack of confirmation from either side.

Earle is one of TikTok's most recognisable lifestyle creators, having built a large following through beauty, fashion and day-in-the-life content. The American influencer rose to prominence through her 'Get Ready With Me' videos and has since expanded into podcasting, brand partnerships and appearances at major celebrity events.

Norris, meanwhile, is one of Formula One's most recognisable drivers, competing for McLaren and attracting a global fanbase through his performances on the track and social media presence.

Norris Was Previously Linked to Margarida Corceiro

Before speculation involving Earle emerged, Norris was linked to Portuguese model and actress Margarida Corceiro.

Reports earlier this year suggested the pair had gone their separate ways after being linked since 2023, although neither publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.

Earle later left The Twenty Two separately with influencer Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou, while Norris departed moments earlier.

Relationship Rumours Remain Unconfirmed

Despite the viral TikTok and renewed public interest, there is still no confirmation that Norris and Earle are romantically involved.

Neither the McLaren driver nor the influencer has publicly commented on the London outing, the viral footage or the speculation surrounding their relationship.