Following Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge's reported breakup, fans have been curious about who the actor may be dating next.

On 19 June, Partridge was seen with YouTuber Eva Meloche at Kismet, a wine bar in Copenhagen. There is no confirmation that the outing was a date, although fans believe Meloche could be Partridge's new girlfriend.

Partridge, known for Netflix's Enola Holmes, dated Rodrigo for roughly two years before the pair split in December 2025. Speculation around Partridge's dating life intensified after Rodrigo released her latest album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which fans believe is about her romance with the actor.

Who Is Eva Meloche?

Meloche is a 23-year-old influencer from Montreal, Canada. She has more than 500K subscribers on YouTube, over 300K followers on Instagram, and over 200K TikTok followers. She posts blogs about her travels and is also known for her fashion and beauty content.

Meloche graduated from McGill University and previously worked at fast fashion brand Brandy Melville. She also has a viral video titled 'What Working at Brandy Melville is like!' on YouTube, which has over 2 million views.

Primarily known for her YouTube content, Meloche previously shared in a 2024 interview what inspired her to start creating videos. She said, 'I've always been obsessed with home videos. My mom used to film us so much as children. Growing up, we had this really old VCR thing–I don't even know if that's the right term, but we had the real tapes, and it was this whole production to make it work, but I would beg my parents to set it up so I could watch them back.'

'I really am just obsessed with creating little videos with the thought that I can watch them back when I'm older. I'm such a nostalgic person. One day this summer, I spent the entire day just watching super old videos and going down memory lane. So that's what drove me and still drives me today,' Meloche added.

Fans React to Louis Partridge and Eva Meloche Sighting

As photos of the sighting spread online, fans took to social media to share reactions, with many saying that Partridge is now dating a 'blonde' (Rodrigo once sang of a 'blonde girl' in her hit song 'drivers license').

and you’re probably with that blonde girl — ؘ (@bedchemyst) June 20, 2026

Others have commented that Partridge may have moved on quickly, while others expressed positive reactions toward Meloche.

'It's so crazy to me how celebrities can move on from their ex-lovers so quick,' one user wrote on X.

i’ve watched her forever, she’s super intelligent & cool— cultural studies graduate of mcgill, huge reader who speaks abt books, music etc, really unique & cool fashion sense, writer, too (her vlogs are super poetic & brilliantly edited too!) i cannot believe this info — a 🇧🇷 (@mayxstar23) June 20, 2026

'I've watched her forever, she's super intelligent & cool— cultural studies graduate of mcgill, huge reader who speaks abt books, music etc, really unique & cool fashion sense, writer, too (her vlogs are super poetic & brilliantly edited too!),' another wrote on X.

There is no confirmation that Partridge and Meloche are dating. Partridge has also been recently linked to Stranger Things and Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Sadie Sink, though those rumours remain unverified. Rodrigo, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating Geese frontman Cameron Winter.