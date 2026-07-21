Andy Burnham becomes the most recent resident of 10 Downing Street, but he will not be Larry the Cat's owner. The tabby has become more than a fixture at the official residence and executive office of the UK Prime Minister. Since arriving in 2011, he has watched six prime ministers come and go, each facing their own crises while Larry has remained steadfast in his role as 'Chief Mouser of the Cabinet Office.'

Now, with Burnham stepping into Number 10, Larry welcomes his seventh prime ministerial housemate. Following Burnham's official installation as leader of the UK government, Larry the Cat tweeted: 'My message to the people of the UK is that I'll train the new guy but you're going to have to stick with one of them eventually.'

Who Is Larry the Cat?

Larry was born a stray in January 2007. He was adopted by Downing Street staff from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home as a pet for the children of then-Prime Minister David Cameron. But while Cameron left office in 2016, Larry, valued as a 'good ratter,' stayed on.

The 10 Downing Street official pet has become a celebrity of its own. Former US President Barack Obama petted the feline during an official visit with Cameron in 2011. Larry was also photographed observing US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump from a window during the couple's official visit to Downing in 2019.

The Mystery Behind Larry's X Account

Larry's satirical X (formerly Twitter) account (@Number10cat) has amassed over 900,000 followers, more than the personal account of Burnham (@andyburnham), which has around 663,800 followers. Burnham's official PM account (UK Prime Minister/@10DowningStreet) has over 5.6 million followers.

Despite speculation, the account's operator remains unknown. Downing Street staff have denied they are behind it. The account's political humour and sharp commentary have fuelled its popularity. The anonymous owner earns money from its viral tweets through a 'Buy Me a Coffee' link.

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Prime Ministers in Larry's Time

Burnham is Larry the Cat's latest housemate. He succeeds Keir Starmer, who led the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election. Unfulfilled promises, unsavoury results in the May 2026 local and devolved elections, and rapidly declining approval ratings prompted Starmer to resign from his post.

Starmer had replaced Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative Party lost the general election in 2024. Sunak was in office from 2022 to 2024, succeeding Liz Truss, the UK's shortest-serving prime minister. She served for 45 days from 5 September to 25 October 2022.

Truss had replaced Conservative Leader Boris Johnson, who led from 2019 to 2022. During his term, Johnson dealt with the COVID pandemic and successfully championed Brexit. It was Johnson's Brexit promise that gave him the mandate to replace Theresa May as prime minister.

May served from 2016 to 2019, succeeding Cameron, who failed to convince the UK public to remain in the European Union. Cameron, in turn, was the first prime minister to share Downing Street with Larry, beginning the cat's enduring political story.

Larry the Cat's Commentary on Leaders

Larry's X account often delivers witty takes on politics. On Burnham, Larry quipped: 'If Andy Burnham pledges to ban people who were children in 1976 talking about how they "just got on with it," he'll be Prime Minister for life.'

Keir Starmer cleaning up Trump's mess...pic.twitter.com/UvoqtuOSCU — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 16, 2025

During the 51st G7 Summit in Canada where Trump and Starmer had a press conference, Larry joked: 'Keir Starmer cleaning up Trump's mess...' These posts have cemented Larry's reputation as more than a mascot but a commentator whose humour resonates with the public.