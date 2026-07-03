A routine diplomatic phone call between US President Donald Trump and then newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly took such an unexpected turn that senior officials inside Downing Street struggled to keep straight faces.

According to Morgan McSweeney, Starmer's former chief of staff, Trump's first conversation with the British leader began with a familiar complaint about wind turbines before veering into an extraordinary theory about Britain's wildlife. The moment was so unexpected that those listening in were, as McSweeney later recalled, 'barely able to contain themselves because it was so funny.'

The anecdote, shared during an interview with the BBC, has quickly become one of the most talked-about stories to emerge from behind closed doors in UK politics, offering a rare glimpse into an otherwise historic conversation between the two leaders.

When he first spoke to Keir Starmer, Donald Trump said that Britain was full of "fat foxes walking around Scotland eating dead birds" because of wind turbines, Morgan McSweeney has revealed: https://t.co/TDcPmUJxyO — Hugo Gye (@HugoGye) July 2, 2026

An Unexpected Turn During A Historic Call

McSweeney said the Donald Trump and Keir Starmer phone call started on familiar ground, with Trump once again criticising wind turbines, a subject he has publicly railed against for years.

According to McSweeney's account, the conversation then took a surprising detour.

Trump reportedly argued that wind turbines were killing so many birds across Britain that foxes feeding on the carcasses had become so overweight that people could no longer recognise them as foxes.

The claim left officials in the room fighting back laughter.

McSweeney told the BBC they were 'barely able to contain themselves because it was so funny,' but managed to remain composed because they recognised the significance of the first conversation between the newly installed British prime minister and the American president.

The Trump fat foxes rant has since become the standout moment from McSweeney's recollection, largely because of just how unexpectedly the discussion shifted from energy policy to wildlife.

Starmer staff held back laughter during first Trump call over ‘fat fox’ comments https://t.co/wRWaT83651 — Metro (@MetroUK) July 2, 2026

Trump's Long-Running Battle With Wind Turbines

For anyone who has followed Trump over the years, the reported Trump fat foxes comments did not emerge in isolation.

Trump has repeatedly criticised wind farms in speeches, interviews and social media posts, arguing they kill birds, damage landscapes and should not replace fossil fuels. His opposition to wind energy has become one of the most consistent themes of his environmental messaging.

This time, however, it was the unusual link between birds and Britain's fox population that caught those inside Downing Street by surprise.

Trump claimed ‘foxes were getting fat from eating birds killed by windmills’ in first call with Starmer https://t.co/pHcxtNiPmk — LBC (@LBC) July 2, 2026

What Does The Evidence Show?

Scientists acknowledge that wind turbines do kill birds, but research indicates they account for far fewer bird deaths per unit of electricity generated than fossil fuel production and many other human-made hazards.

Researchers have also found no evidence to support Trump UK wildlife claims that British foxes have become unusually large because they are feeding on birds killed by wind turbines.

Wildlife experts generally point to habitat loss, climate change and other environmental pressures as far greater threats to bird populations than wind farms alone.

Sir Keir Starmer’s former chief of staff has revealed how No 10 officials – who have to listen into calls between leaders to minute the conversations – fell about laughing when Donald Trump embarked on a bizarre rant about fat Scottish foxes in his first phone call with a baffled… pic.twitter.com/kMrJaeFDmH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 2, 2026

Why Morgan McSweeney's Account Matters

The Morgan McSweeney claims have attracted attention not simply because of their humour, but because of his role inside government.

As Starmer's chief of staff during Labour's transition into office, McSweeney was among the senior advisers closest to the prime minister. His account offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at a private exchange that would otherwise have remained unknown.

While the conversation itself was never intended for public consumption, his recollection illustrates how even high-level diplomatic calls can take unexpectedly memorable turns.

Another Trump And Starmer Moment

The story has resurfaced as another unusual exchange involving the two leaders continues to draw attention.

In June, Trump announced on Truth Social that Starmer would be resigning before the British leader had publicly confirmed the decision himself. Trump also criticised Starmer's record on immigration and energy while wishing him well.

Downing Street later said the matter had not been discussed between the two leaders. Starmer formally confirmed his resignation the following day.

Although unrelated to the reported phone call, the episode renewed interest in the often unconventional interactions surrounding Trump and the UK government.

Why The Story Has Struck A Chord

Political conversations between world leaders are usually associated with defence, trade or international crises. That is precisely why the reported Trump-Starmer first phone call has generated so much interest.

Instead of becoming memorable for policy announcements, it is being remembered for an unexpected discussion about birds, foxes and wind turbines, and for the image of seasoned officials trying not to laugh during a moment of diplomatic importance.

Whether readers see the story as amusing or simply another example of Trump's unconventional style, McSweeney's account has transformed what might have been an ordinary first call between two leaders into one of the most talked-about political anecdotes to emerge from Downing Street.