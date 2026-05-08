An evangelist and podcaster unfolded the truth about the alleged secret UFO and alien meetings of pastors that recently took place.

Tony Merkel is an evangelist and the host of 'The Confessionals Podcast'. He is also a leading voice in the paranormal community with deep passion for the unexplained.

In an interview with CBN News, Merkel lifted the lid on the controversial gathering of pastors regarding UFOs and alien invasion. According to Merkel, there were 'two meetings' that happened. The one he organised and the other was the one in which he was invited to by 'a private group of Christian intelligence operators.'

Merkel revealed that the meetings were held in order to 'prepare' church leaders for alien disclosure and UFOs.

'Through their data and intel that they've gathered, they felt strongly compelled as Christians that the church at large is not prepared for what could possibly happen if certain things go certain ways with disclosure,' Merkel said.

'They were very concerned about what the church's preparedness was with it,' he added.

Alien Invasion Is Going to Happen No Matter What

Merkel further spoke about the importance and relevance of the said meetings. He emphasised that it is now crucial for pastors to stay informed about UFOs and alien phenomena.

The primary aim is to provide comprehensive education for these pastors. Merkel firmly argued that aliens are coming to our planet and it is not a matter of if but when. He insists that the church must be ready for this eventual encounter as early as now.

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Merkel concluded that it's important to ensure the church can offer guidance when the time comes. He stressed that religious institutions have a duty to help their congregations prepare spiritually.

'The whole point behind it was to prepare pastors for the possibilities of what's to come with disclosure so that they are ready for the hard questions that might come from their church and we don't have all the answers because we don't know what's coming,' Merkel explained.

'But just the idea that UFO... because there's a lot of pastors who do not pay mind to this and the reality is it's coming,' he continued. 'You don't have a say in it. It is going to happen and we want pastors to be ready to be thinking in this light so that when the questions come, they are prepared to give some kind of answer... We don't want a falling away for lack of knowledge or not even knowledge but just understanding that something is happening spiritually.'

The Government Isn't Involved

As expected, Merkel was quizzed to divulge if the government has its hands on this matter. For the record, Merkel made it clear that no government official or unit is directly involved in it.

'Their official affiliation is not with government,' Merkel clarified. 'They are professional individuals who have been able to dedicate a very significant amount of time into this investigation. Now that investigation goes into areas, I would imagine as sitting down and talking with government officials of some kind and things like that, but they themselves are not government.'

It is yet to be determined what Merkel and his affiliates could come up with on their gatherings. However, what remains an issue is that there's an ongoing conspiracy theory suggesting a number of researchers specialising in UFOs, anti-gravity technology, or nuclear physics have either been murdered or have mysteriously vanished.