Liam Payne, known globally as one of the voices behind One Direction, tragically died on 16 October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was just 31. His untimely passing left fans devastated and sent shockwaves through the music industry worldwide.

The aftermath of Liam's death was complicated by the fact that he had not left a will. His estate, originally valued at £28.6 million, was reduced to £24.3 million after debts and expenses were settled. In the absence of a will, UK intestacy laws dictated the distribution of his estate. As a result, the entirety was handed to his eight-year-old son Bear, whom Liam shared with his former partner Cheryl Tweedy.

Cheryl Appointed Trustee of Bear's Inheritance

Because Bear is still a minor, he cannot access the funds directly. The High Court appointed Cheryl, along with respected music lawyer Richard Mark Bray, as co-trustees of a trust set up to manage Liam's estate until Bear turns 18.

This trust is now responsible for supporting Bear's upbringing—covering education, housing, and general welfare. Cheryl, who kept a low profile in the immediate aftermath of Liam's passing, later paid tribute to him as not only a pop sensation but also a devoted father and close friend.

Kate Cassidy's Exclusion and Legal Limitations

At the time of his death, Liam had been in a relationship with 26-year-old Kate Cassidy. The couple had been together for around six months. Cassidy, who posted an emotional tribute to Liam on social media, has since spoken openly about her grief.

Despite their relationship, UK law does not automatically grant inheritance rights to unmarried partners unless named in a will or in a civil partnership. As Liam had not taken either step, Kate was left out of his estate completely.

A Narrow Legal Path for Cassidy

There remains a small legal avenue for Cassidy. Legal experts say she could consider a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975. This act allows individuals who were financially dependent on the deceased to request support, even if not named in a will.

However, such cases are notoriously complex and require strong evidence of financial reliance. Claims must be filed within a strict time frame and often demand extensive documentation.

A Cautionary Tale About Estate Planning

Liam's tragic death serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of having a will. Without one, even close loved ones can find themselves excluded or navigating difficult legal hurdles during a time of mourning.

Drafting a will is more than a financial task—it is a personal act of protection and care. It ensures your wishes are respected, loved ones are shielded from uncertainty, and your legacy is passed on as intended. For those with children, partners, or dependants, it is one of the most significant acts of responsibility and love one can leave behind.