Lily Allen has unveiled a new Intimissimi lingerie campaign in London this week, just months after finalising her divorce from actor David Harbour, with the 40-year-old singer using the sultry shoot to showcase both her recent breast surgery and her post-split self-confidence.

The images land after a turbulent few years in which Lily Allen's marriage, move to New York and subsequent separation from the Stranger Things star have all been pulled apart in public. The scrutiny intensified with the release of her latest album West End Girl, which she described as 'autofiction' and which set out, in often excruciating detail, her version of what happened inside their relationship.

Lily Allen Turns Intimissimi Lingerie Shoot Into A Post-Divorce Statement

The new Intimissimi campaign follows Lily Allen through a series of intimate 'getting ready' scenes after she receives a mysterious invitation, the Italian lingerie brand said. In the visuals, she appears in sheer bras, lace slips and nightwear, with the company teasing viewers by asking whether she is heading to 'an exclusive soirée' or 'a private rendezvous.'

The brand's carefully coy wording leaves plenty of room for interpretation, but the subtext is not exactly subtle. These are not the pictures of someone retreating quietly after a breakup. They are framed as a woman taking ownership of her body and narrative, while an ex-husband watches on from the sidelines.

According to Intimissimi, Allen is seen alone, in private moments before an unseen event, which inevitably invites speculation about who is not in the room. Given the timing, it is difficult not to read the shoot as a pointed chapter in the ongoing story of Lily and Harbour's split.

Allen herself has leant into that sense of renewal. Announcing her role as brand ambassador, she said she was 'thrilled to be asked' and praised the label's focus on design and detail. 'My absolute favourite style is an underwired bra with a sheer cup; I love the structure and support of a comfy wire for a busy day, but that sheer finish is my absolute must-have,' she explained.

That comment is doing double duty. It plugs the product, yes, but it also gently draws attention to a change she has already spoken about elsewhere; breast augmentation surgery she underwent in February last year. Friends say the Intimissimi images are the first time she has so openly leaned into that transformation on such a public stage.

Read more Lily Allen, David Harbour Divorce: Songstress Strips to Sheer Lingerie in Sultry New Intimissimi Campaign After Split Lily Allen, David Harbour Divorce: Songstress Strips to Sheer Lingerie in Sultry New Intimissimi Campaign After Split

West End Girl, An Open Marriage And A Messy Break-Up

The news came after West End Girl detonated any remaining hopes of a discreet separation. Allen has said the record blurs fiction and reality, yet listeners were quick to link its lyrics to long-rumoured tensions in her marriage to Harbour, 50, whom she met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2019 and married in 2020.

The couple settled in New York with Allen's daughters, Ethel, now 13, and Marnie, and, by her own account, attempted an open relationship. On the album, she sketches out an arrangement that was meant to have strict terms. 'We had an arrangement / Be discreet and don't be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers,' she sings, setting a boundary that is later broken in song.

Much of the public focus has fallen on her portrayal of Harbour's alleged behaviour. In barbed lyrics referencing what she calls a 'pussy palace' and detailing 'sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside / hundreds of Trojans,' she sketches a cartoonishly excessive sexual secret life that, if even partially grounded in truth, would be humiliating for anyone on the receiving end.

The album also makes reference to another woman, thinly veiled as 'Madeline.' Tabloid reporting has pointed to costume designer Natalie Tippett as the supposed real-life inspiration, alleging a three-year affair.

One insider quoted at the time said Harbour was 'livid' about being painted as a 'sex addict' and argued that he felt unable to defend himself. 'He can't defend himself because people suspect he's guilty of everything Lily's accused him of – and more,' the source claimed, adding that he believed Allen had gone too far in airing private matters.