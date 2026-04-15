Nicole Kidman is reportedly turning heads with a striking new chapter in her public image, and one of the people said to have noticed is Keith Urban. According to a source quoted by the National Enquirer, the Oscar winner has been investing heavily in her appearance, with Urban allegedly struck by how 'confident' and 'better than ever' she now looks.

The claims sit firmly in the world of celebrity gossip, where high profile break-ups are often followed by talk of a 'glow-up' and renewed desirability. Neither Kidman, Urban nor their representatives has confirmed the account, so the story remains based entirely on anonymous tabloid sourcing.

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According to the National Enquirer source, Kidman is 'sparing no expense' on looking her best as 'eligible guys line up to date her.' It is a familiar celebrity media script, casting a newly single star as both glamorous and newly available.

The source says Kidman has entered 'this whole new phase' of her life and is putting visible care into how she presents herself. Rather than framing it as a dramatic reinvention, the account suggests she is refining the polished, controlled image she has long projected.

In that version of events, the transformation is less about shock value and more about precision. The suggestion is that Kidman knows exactly how she wants to look in this next chapter and is willing to invest the time and money to achieve it.

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The same source claims Kidman recently underwent laser treatment to 'smooth and tighten her skin', along with 'some other non-invasive stuff.' In Hollywood terms, that would hardly be unusual, even if most stars prefer to credit good habits and strong genes rather than cosmetic procedures.

The insider also pushes back on long-running speculation around Kidman's appearance. 'She's known as this big surgery addict,' the source says, before insisting she is 'a lot more conservative with ... all that stuff than people give her credit for.'

That framing appears designed to shift the conversation. Instead of presenting Kidman as overdone, it casts her as measured and strategic, someone making careful choices rather than chasing dramatic change.

It is at that point that Urban enters the picture. The source claims 'it hasn't gone unnoticed by Keith' that Kidman is 'out there glowing, looking better than ever,' adding that 'it has really hit home that she's not slowing down.'

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The implication is that Urban is watching Kidman step back into the spotlight as a powerful and self-assured figure. The source goes further still, claiming there is now a sense that she is 'back on the market in a big way' and that this is difficult for him to process because he knows 'exactly how magnetic she can be when she's like this.'

That is the emotional tension the tabloid is clearly selling: admiration, regret and a renewed awareness of Kidman's star power. Whether it reflects any real private dynamic between the pair is impossible to know from the outside.

None of the claims in the report has been independently confirmed. Kidman and Urban have not commented publicly on the alleged cosmetic treatments, the state of their relationship or the suggestion that he is taking fresh notice of her appearance.

As it stands, the story is built entirely on the claims of one unnamed source speaking to a US tabloid. That means the most striking details should be treated as unverified reporting rather than established fact.