Keith Urban is reportedly wrestling with mixed emotions in Nashville after ex-wife Nicole Kidman, 58, stepped back into public life 'looking better than ever' following their divorce, according to the National Enquirer.

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The country star, also 58, is said to be watching from a painful distance as the Oscar-winning actress embraces what one insider described as a 'real moment' in the spotlight, with renewed confidence and a visible post-split glow.

The former couple's split has triggered a predictable wave of public interest, with attention swiftly shifting from the legal unravelling of their marriage to what comes next for both of them. It can be recalled that when high-profile relationships end, the first red-carpet appearance or candid paparazzi shot often becomes a kind of referendum on who is coping better. In this case, the focus has landed heavily on Kidman's appearance, her routines and, inevitably, how Urban might feel watching it all unfold.

According to the Enquirer, Kidman has quietly invested in her looks since the break-up, 'sparing no expense' on treatments and styling as she re-enters single life. The source claims she has undergone a laser procedure to smooth and tighten her skin, along with what was described as 'some other non-invasive stuff'. Nothing about the alleged treatments has been confirmed by Kidman or her representatives, so these details should be treated with caution.

Even so, the narrative is clear. The insider insists that whatever she has chosen to do has 'worked wonders,' leaving her 'looking like a million bucks' and radiating a level of self-assurance that people around her have not seen in some time. The same source argues that the public perception of Kidman as 'this big surgery addict' is overstated and unfair, suggesting she is 'a lot more conservative with ... all that stuff than people give her credit for.' That character defence, coming via a tabloid pipeline, feels self-serving but not entirely implausible.

Nicole's 'Glow-Up' And The Pressure On Keith Urban

In the version of events being circulated, Kidman's apparent glow-up is hitting Urban the hardest. 'Nicole's been having a real moment ... and it hasn't gone unnoticed by Keith,' the source told the Enquirer. 'Seeing her out there glowing, looking better than ever, it has really hit home that she's not slowing down.' It is a familiar post-divorce storyline: the woman reinvents; the man, however successful, struggles with the optics.

The insider goes further, painting a picture of a woman entering a new phase of life rather than retreating from it. Kidman is described as 'confident, polished and clearly putting a lot of care into how she presents herself', but still in a characteristically 'controlled, subtle' way. The implication is that this is not an over-compensating makeover, but a sharpening of the persona she has long cultivated in Hollywood.

There is, allegedly, another twist. There is now 'this sense that she's back on the market in a big way, and it won't take long before someone snaps her up.' That suggestion of suitors lining up is exactly the kind of flourish tabloids adore, but it does speak to a certain reality of celebrity culture: visible confidence is almost always read as availability.

For Urban, the insider suggests, that perception is 'a tough pill to swallow because he knows exactly how magnetic she can be when she's like this.' The reporting stops short of saying he is jealous, but does paint a picture of a man sharply aware of what he has lost and who may be struggling with the spectacle of his ex thriving so publicly.

What Is Confirmed And What Is Purely Alleged About Keith Urban

Stripped of gossip and colour, the only solid facts here are relatively modest. Kidman and Urban, both 58, have divorced. Kidman has made recent public appearances that have drawn positive commentary about her appearance. Beyond that, everything else in this account rests on a single unnamed source in the National Enquirer, a publication with a long history of mixing genuine scoops with aggressive speculation.

There is no public statement from Urban addressing Kidman's post-divorce look, nor any on-the-record confirmation of specific cosmetic procedures. The idea that Kidman has had laser work done, or that 'eligible guys' are queueing up to date her, may reflect truth, wishful thinking or convenient narrative.