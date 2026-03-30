Senator Lindsey Graham was spotted dining at Chef Mickey's inside Disney World's Contemporary Resort on Sunday while roughly 61,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees continue working without pay, some of them visiting food banks, selling blood plasma, and picking up second jobs to survive.

A $41 Breakfast and a Six-Week Pay Gap

The South Carolina Republican told TMZ he had been invited to South Florida on Friday for a meeting with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff about Saudi-Israel normalisation. He then travelled to Orlando 'to meet friends', he said, before returning home.

That explanation hasn't satisfied critics on either side. California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office posted on social media, 'Divas still need vacation.'

Divas still need vacation https://t.co/aKBhMw0stF — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 29, 2026

Conservative journalist Cassandra MacDonald wrote on X, 'Why is an old man with no kids going to Disney?'

Why is an old man with no kids going to Disney? Creepy ass. https://t.co/7eua8Rsqmy — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) March 29, 2026

An adult breakfast at Chef Mickey's costs approximately $41 (£31). Across the country, TSA officers can't afford groceries. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding lapsed on 14 February, and workers have now missed more than $1 billion (£753 million) in combined pay.

More than 500 have quit since the shutdown began. Thousands more are calling out daily because they can't cover petrol, childcare, or rent.

Congress Goes on Holiday

Graham's Disney trip came days after both chambers of Congress left Washington for a two-week recess without resolving the DHS funding standoff, now in its seventh week.

Read more 'Thank a Democrat,' Homeland Security's Airport Post Sparks Fury, as Republicans Block TSA Pay Again 'Thank a Democrat,' Homeland Security's Airport Post Sparks Fury, as Republicans Block TSA Pay Again

The Senate and House each passed competing funding bills on Friday. Neither is moving forward. Senators aren't expected back until 13 April, and House members return on 14 April.

Graham told TMZ, 'I voted 7 times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat.' He supported a DHS funding bill in the Senate. But that doesn't explain why he went to a theme park instead of staying to push for a deal.

TSA Workers Bear the Cost

The human toll has grown worse by the week. TSA callout rates at Houston Hobby International Airport hit 55% on a single day in mid-March. At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the rate reached 30%.

Security lines have stretched past three hours at some of the country's busiest hubs during Easter week, one of the heaviest travel periods of the year.

One TSA worker told CNN she had to seek government food assistance while employed by that same government. 'I have to go get government assistance from the same government that I work for,' she said.

Others face eviction, with one officer's landlord charging $75 (£57) in daily late fees. Some have drained retirement accounts to keep their families housed.

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday directing DHS to pay TSA employees using funds from last year's domestic policy law. Officers could start seeing pay cheques as early as today. But the American Federation of Government Employees warned that the arrangement is temporary and doesn't resolve the underlying funding fight.

The Optics Problem

Graham is one of Congress's most vocal advocates for military action against Iran. The Witkoff meeting may have been legitimate business. But the image of a senator enjoying a $41 (£31) character breakfast at a Florida theme park while federal workers sell plasma to cover their bills has become the sharpest symbol of Washington's distance from the people it governs.

TMZ, the outlet that first published the photographs, has said it will continue tracking lawmakers on holiday during the shutdown.

For the families trying to fly this Easter week, stuck in three-hour security lines staffed by unpaid officers, the message is already clear.