A Fourth of July livestream featuring rapper Lil Tjay and streamer Jack Doherty has become one of the most talked-about social media moments of the weekend after a heated exchange ended in a viral physical altercation.

Clips shared widely across X and other platforms appear to show tensions building between the pair before Doherty seemingly slapped the rapper, triggering an immediate response from members of Lil Tjay's entourage.

The incident has since attracted millions of views online, with fellow rapper 6ix9ine adding to the attention by mocking Lil Tjay on social media.

What Led to the Lil Tjay and Jack Doherty Fight?

The confrontation unfolded during a livestream recorded at what has been described as a Fourth of July pool party. According to footage circulating online and reports covering the incident, Lil Tjay appeared increasingly frustrated as the livestream progressed.

During the exchange, the rapper repeatedly suggested he would fight Jack Doherty, while the streamer responded by telling him he could leave if he no longer wanted to be part of the broadcast. The verbal disagreement continued for several moments, with neither appearing willing to back down.

As Lil Tjay began walking away from the interaction, Doherty moved towards him as though attempting to continue the conversation. It was during this brief encounter that the situation escalated into a physical confrontation that quickly spread across social media.

Viral Video Shows Altercation Turning Physical

Video clips widely shared online appear to show Jack Doherty moving close to Lil Tjay before striking the rapper across the face. The apparent slap caught Lil Tjay off guard and immediately prompted members of his entourage to rush towards the streamer.

Footage shows several people surrounding Doherty within seconds of the apparent strike, resulting in a brief scuffle before others intervened. The livestream continued to capture the aftermath as those present attempted to separate the individuals involved.

FULL VIDEO🚨 LIL Tjay and JACK DOHERTY get into fight after jack was being touchy and trying to little bro tjay which led to tjay SLAPPING jack pic.twitter.com/Pb1KNjQwS6 — 400 (@ceeNem400) July 5, 2026

Although the viral clips have been viewed millions of times, the complete sequence of events leading up to the altercation has not been independently verified through full, unedited footage. Neither Lil Tjay nor Jack Doherty has publicly provided a detailed account of what happened before or after the incident beyond what is visible in the circulating videos.

The fight has nevertheless generated significant interest online, with many viewers searching for the full video and attempting to determine what sparked the confrontation.

6ix9ine Mocks Lil Tjay After Livestream Incident

The altercation soon attracted attention from rapper 6ix9ine, who has maintained a long-running public feud with Lil Tjay.

Following the incident, 6ix9ine reposted a slowed-down clip of the apparent slap on his Instagram Story, captioning it: 'Homie was baffled,' alongside a laughing emoji. His post quickly circulated across social media, further amplifying discussion surrounding the fight.

The latest exchange follows previous public insults between the two rappers. Last year, 6ix9ine discussed their ongoing rivalry during an appearance on the 'One Night with Steiny' podcast, where he claimed Lil Tjay had attempted to engage him in an online feud. During the interview, 6ix9ine also mocked Lil Tjay over the rapper's 2022 shooting outside a Chipotle restaurant in New Jersey.

Viral Fight Sparks Widespread Online Discussion

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The Lil Tjay and Jack Doherty fight has continued to dominate conversations across X, Instagram and other social media platforms, with users debating who escalated the confrontation and whether the incident reflects the increasingly confrontational nature of influencer livestreams.

At the time of writing, neither Lil Tjay nor Jack Doherty has issued a detailed public statement addressing the altercation or providing additional context beyond what is visible in the widely circulated footage.

As clips of the incident continue to spread online, interest in the viral fight remains high, with viewers continuing to search for answers about what happened before the physical exchange.