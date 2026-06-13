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A seemingly harmless five-word greeting has sparked one of the most bizarre controversies of the 2026 NBA Finals, placing Victor Wembanyama at the centre of a growing dispute involving a luxury New York hotel, an outspoken Knicks supporter and allegations of an abrupt eviction. As tensions between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs reached boiling point during the series, an unexpected off-court incident quickly grabbed headlines.

The claim, first reported by the New York Post, centres on Pennsylvania resident Phil Godlewski, who alleges that he and five members of his party were forced to leave a penthouse they had rented for around $20,000 (£15,800) per night. According to Godlewski, the incident occurred only minutes after one of his companions wished Wembanyama good luck ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Five-Word Comment That Allegedly Triggered the Eviction

According to Godlewski, his group had booked one of only two penthouse suites located on the 41st floor of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan. Unbeknown to them, Wembanyama was reportedly staying in the neighbouring penthouse while the Spurs were in New York for the Finals.

Godlewski claims that as Wembanyama exited his suite, his friend Ron Pavalonis simply said, 'Good luck tonight, big guy.' The remark, consisting of just five words, appeared friendly rather than confrontational.

However, Godlewski alleges that within minutes hotel staff arrived and informed the group that they would have to leave. According to his account, management cited concerns about players being harassed, despite the group insisting that no inappropriate behaviour had occurred. Godlewski said no evidence of misconduct was presented at the time.

What the Fan Says Happened Next

Godlewski documented part of the encounter on video and later shared his version of events online. He argued that neither he nor his family had received any warning that players were staying on the same floor, nor had they been instructed to avoid interactions.

The Knicks supporter claimed that the removal was particularly frustrating given the amount of money his group had spent during the Finals trip. According to Godlewski's account, as reported by the New York Post and other outlets, the party had spent approximately $750,000 (£592,500) on tickets, accommodation and related expenses surrounding the series. The group included children, which added to the emotional nature of the dispute.

While Godlewski accused Wembanyama of initiating the complaint, neither the Spurs star nor his representatives have publicly confirmed that he requested the guests' removal. Likewise, the Ritz-Carlton has not issued a public statement addressing the allegations.

Why Security Around Wembanyama Has Been Intensified

The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of an increasingly hostile atmosphere surrounding Wembanyama during the Finals.

Over the past week, the French superstar has become one of the most polarising figures in New York sports. Several contentious moments during the series have fuelled frustration among Knicks supporters, particularly after disputed incidents involving Knicks captain Jalen Brunson and other players.

The hostility has extended well beyond the basketball court. Following Game 4, videos showed Wembanyama being jeered outside the Spurs' hotel by large groups of Knicks fans. In one widely circulated incident, an egg was thrown in his direction as he entered the building under security escort. Fortunately, the object did not appear to strike the Spurs star, but the footage highlighted growing concerns about player safety during the Finals.

Authorities later confirmed that no formal complaint was filed regarding the egg-throwing incident, although the scenes added to an already tense environment surrounding the series.

Did Wembanyama Actually Order the Eviction?

At present, there is no publicly available evidence proving that Wembanyama personally instructed hotel management to evict Godlewski and his party.

The primary account comes from the fan himself, whose allegations were reported by multiple outlets after first appearing in the New York Post. While the timing of the eviction has raised questions, neither the hotel nor Wembanyama's camp has confirmed what conversations may have taken place behind the scenes.

As a result, reports confirm that the family was removed from the penthouse shortly after the interaction occurred. What remains unconfirmed is whether Wembanyama directly requested that action or whether hotel management acted independently based on security concerns.

Until further statements emerge, the incident remains an unusual and unresolved subplot in a Finals series already filled with controversy, drama and intense emotions on both sides.