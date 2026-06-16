Teen political activist Thomas Moffitt, known online as 'Young Bob', says he was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion after a confrontation during a public demonstration in Manchester city centre.

The 19-year-old, who has built a large social media following through street debates and campaigning activities, claimed he was assaulted while operating a public stand on Market Street on Monday, 15 June. Videos shared online show a physical altercation involving Moffitt and several other individuals, although the full sequence of events remains disputed.

Posting on social media after the incident, Moffitt said he attended hospital for medical assessment and later described the confrontation as a politically motivated attack during an appearance on GB News.

Who is Young Bob?

Operating under the name 'Young Bob', Moffitt is chief executive of Project Albion and has gained attention for organising public debate stalls focused on immigration, national identity and social issues. His events often involve inviting members of the public to discuss controversial political topics while interactions are filmed for online distribution.

According to posts published on his account, Moffitt had been running a stand promoting mass deportation policies when the confrontation occurred. He later alleged that a group of young men approached and assaulted him, and shared video footage which he said showed the beginning of the incident.

I’ve just been checked over by an ambulance after a group of foreign lads came up behind me while I was doing a debate stand, dragged me to the ground, and kicked and punched me.



I passed out halfway through and don’t remember everything that happened. From what I can recall, it… pic.twitter.com/ADWbjOAWEb — Young Bob (@YoungBobRB) June 15, 2026

I have a concussion, so I can't exactly fall asleep. So I'll be organising the event throughout the night, responding to some of the God-fearing patriots who have offered to help me.



Alternatively, if you want to support me, attend my live debate with Tilly of the Cambridge… — Young Bob (@YoungBobRB) June 15, 2026

Supporters quickly rallied behind the activist. Commentator Don Keith described the incident as a violent attack on free expression, while other political figures on the right condemned the violence and called for those responsible to be identified.

What Led to the Manchester Confrontation?

According to posts published on his account, Moffitt had been operating a stand promoting mass deportation policies when the confrontation occurred. He later alleged that a group of young men approached and assaulted him, sharing footage which he said showed the beginning of the incident.

However, critics have offered a different interpretation. Anti-fascist campaigners and opponents of Moffitt's activism argue that his events are deliberately provocative and designed to generate confrontations that attract online attention.

I have just been sent this footage for an eye witness from the Young Bob incident. She wishes to remain anonymous.



She was there and says @YoungBobRB went for a young girl. She said he was racially abusing her then tried to push her.



That's when some young lads got involved. pic.twitter.com/SYRc8I0WLT — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) June 15, 2026

While competing accounts of the incident have circulated online, no comprehensive independent account of the full sequence of events has yet emerged. Videos shared online appear to show a physical struggle involving several people, although it remains unclear what immediately led to the altercation.

Why Young Bob Has Become a Divisive Figure

Moffitt himself has become a divisive figure in British political circles. Earlier this year, footage he recorded during unrest in Southampton was later referenced in criminal proceedings against several rioters, leading to criticism from some figures on the right who accused him of assisting prosecutions.

Following the Manchester incident, Moffitt said he intends to return to the city for a future event with additional security measures in place. He has also thanked supporters who offered assistance after the confrontation.

Greater Manchester Police had not announced any arrests or charges at the time of writing. As competing accounts of the incident continue to circulate online, any investigation is likely to focus on establishing exactly what happened before the altercation and whether any criminal offences were committed.