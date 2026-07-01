A routine doorstep interview quickly turned into one of the most talked-about political moments online after US Congressman Thomas Massie confronted a Fox Digital reporter with an unexpected question about 'gay porn.'

Rather than allowing the interview to continue on those terms, Massie rejected every allegation before turning the reporter's own questioning style back on him, creating an awkward exchange that has since fuelled widespread debate about media ethics and political reporting.

Massie's Alleged Affair

The encounter began when a Fox Digital reporter approached Massie and asked him directly about accusations made by his former girlfriend.

She had alleged that the Kentucky Republican pressured her into signing a non-disclosure agreement linked to wrongful termination. She also claimed Massie had an intimate relationship with Representative Lauren Boebert.

Massie wasted little time responding. He firmly denied both accusations, repeatedly saying the claims were 'all false.'

The reporter continued pressing him, asking why his former partner would make such allegations and whether the timing had anything to do with his political future. Massie declined to speculate on her motives.

Instead, he became increasingly frustrated with the direction of the interview, questioning why Fox Digital had chosen to focus on personal allegations rather than matters of public policy.

At one stage, Massie openly challenged the publication's editorial approach, asking: 'When did you guys become a tabloid?'

The question reflected his belief that the interview resembled celebrity gossip rather than political journalism.

Massie 'Gay Porn' Question to Reporter

Looking directly at the reporter, he asked, 'I heard that you like gay porn. Is that true?'

The reporter appeared surprised and replied that he was simply giving Massie an opportunity to respond to allegations that had already been made publicly. However, Massie continued with the comparison.

He told the journalist he was merely offering him the same chance to deny an unverified rumour, echoing the reasoning the reporter had used moments earlier.

Massie then questioned whether Fox Digital still considered itself a genuine news organisation and criticised what he viewed as sensationalist reporting.

The reporter denied the allegation before ending the conversation and walking away. Massie continued calling after him, repeating that he had simply been given an opportunity to respond, just as the congressman himself had moments earlier.

Rather than simply refusing to comment or ending the interview, Massie created a live demonstration of what he believed was flawed reporting. By inventing a personal allegation about the journalist, he attempted to show how uncomfortable and unfair it can be to answer questions based solely on unverified claims.

Voyeuristic Fox reporter @NicholasBallasy unsure and uneasy when questioned about alleged gay porn watching habit. pic.twitter.com/oBuvaDQweM — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 28, 2026

Reporter Responds as Debate Continues

After the clip gained traction online, the Fox Digital reporter addressed the incident publicly. He insisted that Massie's question about 'gay porn' had been completely fabricated and based on nothing.

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According to the journalist, he had simply been performing his job by asking the congressman to respond to allegations that had already been made on the record by his former partner.

The reporter described Massie's question as inappropriate and maintained that his interview was intended to provide the congressman with an opportunity to present his side of the story.

Even so, many online viewers focused less on the allegations themselves and more on how quickly the interview unravelled after Massie reversed the situation.