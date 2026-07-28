More than two decades after 'Firefly' was abruptly cancelled, Nathan Fillion has told fans that the long-rumoured animated revival of Captain Malcolm Reynolds and the crew of 'Serenity' is still moving forward in active development.

The actor, who led the sci-fi western during its brief 2002 television run, used a panel at MCM Comic Con in London to share the positive update on the project. While the series has yet to receive an official green light, Fillion said work on the animated revival continues.

Nathan Fillion Says Development Is Moving Ahead

Speaking about the status of the animated series during a panel at MCM Comic Con in London, Fillion struck an optimistic tone, explaining he is confirming 'the development of the series'. He also pointed out that the project remains active despite the lengthy development process.

'Boy, it takes a lot longer than one would hope,' Fillion said. 'The development to get a show onto a television network or streaming platform.'

Turning to his former co-star Alan Tudyk, he added: 'It's not easy work, Alan, or else everyone would do it, right?'

Earlier this year, Fillion revealed that the revival is being developed with animation studio ShadowMachine, which is best known for producing adult animated shows like 'BoJack Horseman'. Fillion also shared that former cast members including Tudyk, Gina Torres, Morena Baccarin, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, Summer Glau and Adam Baldwin are expected to reprise their roles. He also confirmed that writers Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters have completed a script for the proposed series.

Although the project has generated enthusiasm, Fillion stressed that it is still in development and has not yet been officially ordered to series.

A Cult Classic That Refused To Fade

Created by Joss Whedon, 'Firefly' premiered on Fox in September 2002 and followed the adventures of the crew aboard the transport ship 'Serenity' in the year 2517.

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Despite earning attention for its blend of science fiction, western storytelling and character-driven drama, the series lasted only one season before Fox cancelled it after airing just 11 of its 14 completed episodes in the United States. Scheduling decisions and low ratings contributed to the show's early end.

Instead of disappearing, 'Firefly' built a devoted fanbase.

The fan community known as the Browncoats became one of television's early examples of a sustained fan campaign to keep a cancelled series alive. They turned up at conventions and supported tie-in comic books, novels and home-video sales. Ultimately, the fans' efforts helped convince Universal Pictures to produce the 2005 feature film 'Serenity', which reunited the original cast and continued the story.

Even after 'Serenity', fans continued to hope for another adventure aboard the Firefly-class transport ship.

Why An Animated Revival Fits The Series

A live-action revival has often been discussed over the years, but coordinating the schedules of a large ensemble cast that has since become much busier has presented challenges.

Animation offers a more practical option.

Voice recording is more flexible than filming a live-action series, allowing actors to participate without months-long production commitments. It also enables the franchise to return to its familiar universe without the same concerns over visual effects budgets or the passage of time since the original series ended.

For many fans, that makes animation a realistic way to continue the story while retaining the chemistry of the original cast.

A New Journey For 'Serenity'?

While specific story details remain under wraps, the proposed animated series appears likely to continue the adventures of the crew rather than reboot the franchise. Fillion has also said the project has the approval of series creator Joss Whedon, even though Whedon is not expected to play an active creative role in its development.

That approach is expected to reassure longtime fans who have argued that the original 'Firefly' ensemble is closely tied to the show's appeal.

Twenty-four years after Fox cancelled 'Firefly', the prospect of returning to 'Serenity' now appears more concrete than it has in some time. While Browncoats may have to wait longer before hearing the familiar engines again, Fillion's comments indicate that the crew's next mission remains in progress.