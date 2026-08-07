Tommy Detamore, the revered country music musician and producer whose steel guitar coloured the work of stars from Ray Price to Ronnie Milsap, has died aged 70, his family confirmed on Thursday.

The Texas-based performer, who spent three decades shaping the sound of modern country both on stage and in the studio, was remembered by loved ones and fellow artists as a quiet force behind some of the genre's most enduring records.

After a career that took Detamore from regional sessions to the Grand Ole Opry, and into recording rooms with a long list of country heavyweights.

Across more than 30 years, he collaborated with Ray Price, Dallas Wayne, Johnny Bush, The Texas Tornadoes, Ronnie Milsap, Raul Malo, Kyle Park, Tony Booth and 'countless others,' according to those close to him.

He was best known for his expressive pedal steel playing and his work behind the desk as a producer, helping to frame other artists' voices rather than chase the spotlight himself.

In a heartfelt tribute, his wife Sandra Detamore announced his death and tried to capture the scope of what he meant to both his family and the country community.

Sharing photographs of the pair together, she wrote that 'Tommy was and will always be remembered as a respected musician, producer, collaborator, mentor, and creative force in Country Music. Not to mention the love of my life.'

She went on to say that his 'Godgiven gift for playing and producing music allowed him to lift others up and help shape the sound of country music we hear today'.

It is the kind of claim that might sound grand if it weren't for the long roll call of artists who relied on him whenever they wanted real steel, real warmth and a producer who understood the song came first.

Tommy Detamore's Quiet Influence on Country Music

Detamore built his reputation the old-fashioned way: in studios, on bandstands and in the background of other people's success.

His playing and production work threaded through projects by veterans and younger acts alike, giving him a peculiar kind of fame inside the industry while remaining largely anonymous to casual listeners.

Sandra wrote that she hears his impact most clearly not on anniversary dates or in old photographs, but in the everyday noise of life. 'I take comfort in knowing he is at peace and is now with his family and that his music will live on and will be cherished forever,' she said, adding that she can hear his legacy in country radio itself.

The comment sounds sentimental, yet for anyone who has followed the genre, it is not far-fetched. Detamore was one of those musicians whose name you learned only after discovering he appeared in the credits again and again.

The family did not disclose a cause of death in their public posts. Nothing has been confirmed regarding how Detamore died, so for now such details remain private. What is clear is that those closest to him were blindsided by the timing.

Sandra described the loss as 'so sudden' and asked friends and fans to give the family space while they work out how to honour him properly.

Tributes Pour in for Tommy Detamore From Within Country Music

Among the first high-profile figures to speak publicly was Jim Lauderdale, the Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter known for his work with Vince Gill and George Strait.

Posting a picture of Detamore, Lauderdale wrote: 'Our hearts are with Tommy's family, friends and fans. It's hard to find the right words right now. He will be missed terribly.'

Lauderdale's message was brief, but it underlined how widely Detamore was respected. He wasn't an arena headliner or a chart regular; he was the kind of musician other musicians call when they want someone who will make the song better and never complain about where his name appears on the sleeve. Within Nashville circles and far beyond, that sort of reliability counts for a lot.

Back home, the loss is being felt not just in music circles but in the small, local communities that grew up around Detamore and his family. Sandra, who referred to him by the affectionate nickname 'Steelman,' appealed for prayers 'for me and my family and our Drama Kids Staff as we figure out how to honor my beloved Steelman.'

She said she wanted to ensure he was 'celebrated with family and friends and the community', precisely because there had been no chance to prepare goodbyes.

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No public memorial plans have yet been formally announced.

The family's comments suggest they are considering some kind of gathering that reflects his dual life as a family man and a creative anchor for many other people's projects.

What emerges from those accounts is a picture of a generous collaborator who was as happy mentoring as he was performing.

Friends recall that Detamore's 'signature on country music' went well beyond a particular solo or record. It was the combination of skill and restraint, the willingness to let someone else have the last word in a solo, that made singers trust him.

In an industry that routinely celebrates stars, his death is a reminder that country music also depends on the steady hands in the background.

For decades, Detamore was one of those hands, quietly shaping records, lifting up younger players and leaving a body of work that will outlast the man who made it, even if not everyone knows his name.