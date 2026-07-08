DC Studios' Supergirl has become one of the year's biggest box office disappointments, but as the film struggles in cinemas, a fierce debate has emerged over whether misogyny, creative turmoil or simple audience fatigue is to blame.

The Milly Alcock-led superhero film opened to an estimated $38 million in North America and about $68 million worldwide, despite a reported production budget of approximately $170 million before marketing costs. The disappointing launch has fuelled criticism of DC Studios' reboot plans while also sparking online arguments over whether the film's poor performance has been unfairly blamed on sexism rather than its creative shortcomings.

'Supergirl' at the Centre of a Misogyny Debate

Following the film's disappointing opening weekend, some commentators argued that female-led superhero films continue to face harsher scrutiny than comparable male-led releases.

The debate intensified after criticism was directed at both the film and its star, Milly Alcock, with some writers suggesting sexist attitudes had contributed to the hostile reaction. Others rejected that argument, insisting audiences were responding to the quality of the film rather than the gender of its lead character.

The discussion has echoed previous controversies surrounding female-led comic book films, including Madame Web, The Marvels and Birds of Prey, all of which prompted similar arguments over whether commercial disappointments were influenced by online culture wars.

What Leaked Reports Reveal About Film's Production

As the debate unfolded, reports suggested Supergirl experienced a troubled post-production process long before its release.

According to industry insiders, multiple test screenings held between late 2025 and early 2026 consistently received only mediocre audience scores despite repeated edits. Reports also claimed there were creative disagreements between director Craig Gillespie and DC Studios executives, with competing versions of the film tested before a final cut was selected.

One report described a 'bake-off' between different edits, with the studio ultimately choosing the version that tested slightly better. Even so, insiders claimed the film never achieved the audience scores executives had hoped for.

Neither DC Studios nor Gillespie has publicly confirmed the reported creative disagreements.

How Have Critics and Fans Responded?

The film's disappointing financial performance has been accompanied by an increasingly heated online debate.

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After Variety published a negative review, several websites accused chief film critic Owen Gleiberman of writing a sexist critique, while others defended the review as legitimate film criticism. The backlash itself became a story, highlighting growing tensions between studios, critics and passionate fan communities whenever major franchise films underperform.

Meanwhile, former Supergirl actress Helen Slater publicly praised Alcock's performance, encouraging audiences not to judge the actress solely by the film's commercial results.

What Does the Flop Mean for DC Studios?

Although Supergirl represents only the second film in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, analysts believe its performance raises broader questions about the future of superhero cinema.

Industry observers have argued that audiences may be becoming increasingly selective, particularly when it comes to films centred on lesser-known comic book characters. Recent disappointments for both Marvel and DC have prompted studios to reconsider how frequently superhero films should be released and which characters are most likely to attract mainstream audiences.

For DC Studios, however, executives have maintained that Supergirl is only one part of a long-term strategy rather than a verdict on the reboot as a whole.

While debate continues over whether sexism played any role in the film's reception, the leaked reports of difficult test screenings and alleged creative disagreements suggest the movie may have faced significant challenges long before audiences ever bought a ticket. As DC looks ahead to its next projects, many analysts believe the studio's biggest task will be restoring audience confidence in the franchise rather than assigning blame for a single box office disappointment.