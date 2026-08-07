James Haven's decision to come out as gay has brought renewed attention to Romi Imbelli, his former wife and decades-long friend who stood beside him as he publicly shared his story. Imbelli supported Haven during the emotional announcement, describing him as her family, best friend and 'one of the greatest loves of my life'.

Haven, 53, the older brother of Angelina Jolie, came out as gay on 6 August during a livestream on Imbelli's Breathe Mija Substack. He also shared a statement saying he was beginning 'a new chapter' after years of healing from childhood trauma.

Who Is Romi Imbelli?

Imbelli, 44, formerly known as Romi Klinger, is a television personality, hairstylist and entrepreneur. She rose to prominence as a cast member of The Real L Word, Showtime's reality series about LGBTQ+ women in Los Angeles, which aired from 2010 to 2012.

Beyond reality television, Imbelli has worked as a hairstylist and make-up artist and has described herself as an identity coach. She uses her online platforms to discuss relationships, motherhood, identity and personal growth.

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Her memoir, Breathe Mija, on Substack explores her experiences, relationships, and personal growth.

Imbelli has a daughter, Frankie, from her marriage to chef Charles Imbelli. The pair married in 2015 and divorced in 2019. She was previously married to musician Dusty Ray from 2011 to 2013. Imbelli and Haven did not have children together.

James Haven Comes Out as Gay

Haven, the son of actor Jon Voight and the late Marcheline Bertrand, shared his coming-out announcement through Imbelli's Instagram and Breathe Mija.

'I, James Haven, begin a new chapter of my life,' he said, adding that after years of healing from childhood trauma, he was 'now free to live the life that I believe I was always meant to live'.

He said he wanted his new chapter to be one of 'hope', 'peace' and 'love', before thanking others for allowing him 'to be what I was meant to be'.

Romi and James' Brief Marriage

Imbelli and Haven married in a private Laguna Beach ceremony on 12 August 2024, after reportedly being friends for 23 years. However, their marriage lasted just 15 days.

Imbelli filed for an annulment on 27 August 2024. According to court filings, 'fraud' was listed as the legal reason for nullity. The annulment was later finalised, but their relationship continued.

Their Decades-Long Friendship

Imbelli's decades-long friendship with Haven is central to his coming-out story. During their discussion, she acknowledged that she had suspected he was gay and spoke about the emotional difficulty of understanding what his sexuality meant for their relationship.

In an Instagram post, Imbelli stressed that she was not trying to reveal Haven's sexuality without his consent, writing: 'I wasn't here to out someone I love. I was here to help set someone free.'

She also reflected on how their relationship had evolved: 'Love doesn't always fit into the boxes we're taught it should. Sometimes it transforms. Sometimes it changes shape.'

Imbelli made clear that their brief marriage did not erase their longstanding bond.

'I'll always love him. Just not as his wife, but as my family, my best friend, and one of the greatest loves of my life,' she wrote.

Imbelli said writing Breathe Mija brought her 'best friend' back into her life, highlighting how their connection has endured beyond marriage.