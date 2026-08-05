Hyperpop musician Jane Remover has warned organisers of M3F Fest that they will pull out of the event unless Israeli band Temper City is removed from the line-up, directly tying their appearance to the trio's reported links to the Israel Defense Forces.

The noise-rap producer published the ultimatum on Instagram, telling the festival that they would cancel their performance if the group, which includes two former IDF soldiers, remains on the bill. 'yo get that idf band off the lineup or I'm not playing,' the artist wrote in an Instagram story, tagging the festival's official account so the demand was visible to followers.

Jane Remover Challenges M3F Fest Over Temper City

This comes during a period of strong touring momentum for the trans singer-songwriter, who recently concluded a three-night residency at the Fonda in Los Angeles. Jane Remover has been riding a wave of critical attention following the release of their 2025 album 'Revengeseekerz', a project that cemented their growing profile in the modern electronic music landscape.

The post reflects an ongoing overlap between global politics and live entertainment, as artists use their social media platforms to influence festival rosters and set conditions around who they perform alongside.

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The confrontation focuses on Temper City, an act whose military background has attracted attention from the hyperpop star. Jane Remover, whose music often explores themes of vulnerability and anger, set out their position clearly in the Instagram message.

The artist has built a dedicated following of fans who connect with their fusion of hardstyle techno, autotuned ballads and rage-rap. By publicly tagging the festival organisers, they brought the dispute into the open, with industry observers now watching for an official response from M3F Fest representatives.

Their audience, often described as a mix of marginalised youth, responds strongly to their emotionally open music. During their recent Fonda performance, Jane Remover made a point of affirming that fans of all identities are welcome, letting their intense, contorting sound speak to the way many queer fans feel about pressure in modern society.

Touring Triumphs Amid the M3F Fest Ultimatum

Beyond the current dispute, the producer remains in demand across the festival circuit. Niteharts, a San Diego electronic festival curated by ISOxo and Knock2, recently revealed its line-up for its second year at Snapdragon Stadium.

Scheduled for October, the three-day event will feature Jane Remover alongside acts such as DJ Snake, Porter Robinson and RL Grime. Their place on large festival bills reflects continued growth across the live circuit.

The stakes for the young artist are rising. During their recent shows, they joked with the crowd about previously playing much smaller venues like the El Rey, noting their expanding reach. Backed by a DJ and lighting rigs, their live sets have developed a reputation as cathartic experiences for attendees.

Whether M3F Fest will agree to their demands regarding Temper City remains unconfirmed, leaving the final festival line-up unresolved as fans wait for a public decision.

As the electronic music community follows the situation, the outcome could shape how promoters handle similar disputes. Organisers are now weighing geopolitical sensitivities alongside booking choices, potentially influencing how future international festival schedules are planned and delivered.