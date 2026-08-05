Republican Senator Ted Cruz used a recent congressional hearing in Washington to highlight testimony claiming that the Democratic Socialists of America and the Muslim Brotherhood are linked by a shared 'revolutionary objective' to overthrow the US Constitution, putting the left‑wing group's most far‑reaching demands under fresh scrutiny.

During the proceedings, the conservative Texas lawmaker pressed a witness testifying before the committee on whether the two disparate political and religious groups were actively collaborating behind the scenes.

The exchange culminated in the witness asserting that the two entities share a 'revolutionary objective' to overthrow the United States Constitution, a line critics are already using ahead of a bitterly contested election cycle.

🚨 SEN. TED CRUZ: Does the Muslim Brotherhood partner with the Democratic Socialists of America?



WITNESS: Yes.



CRUZ: Is this alliance between the Muslim Brotherhood and DSA based on a shared hatred of America, Israel, Western Civilization writ large, capitalism and democracy?… pic.twitter.com/dDEM6XXrds — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2026

Examining the DSA and Its Constitutional Demands

The DSA has drawn conservative scrutiny over its internal requirements and an ambitious policy platform. The left‑wing organisation currently mandates that all officially endorsed candidates must support structural changes to the American federal government.

These demands include abolishing the Senate, scrapping the Electoral College and replacing both the presidency and the Supreme Court with administrative bodies chosen directly by Congress.

Implementing such measures would require extensive constitutional amendments, a reality that renders the proposals largely theoretical in today's deeply divided political climate. The DSA routinely defends these ideas as necessary democratic steps to make the federal government more representative of the working class.

Could such a restructuring ever find a legitimate foothold in mainstream American politics? It seems unlikely in the near term, especially given that prominent progressive figures have distanced themselves from the most far‑reaching demands.

Senator Bernie Sanders, arguably the most recognisable socialist in modern American governance, explicitly rejects the idea of abolishing the Senate entirely, viewing it as a bridge too far.

This is literally a communist takeover of the Democrat Party.



They want to tear up the Constitution. They want to abolish the United States Senate.



And somehow, they’re running for the Senate. pic.twitter.com/JqDyTOT1Rp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 5, 2026

Ted Cruz's Questions on Muslim Brotherhood Links

During the recent congressional proceedings, Cruz sought to connect this domestic political agenda with international extremism. Reading from a prepared line of inquiry, he asked his witness, 'Does the Muslim Brotherhood partner with the Democratic Socialists of America?'

'Yes,' the witness replied simply.

Cruz then asked: 'Is this alliance between the Muslim Brotherhood and DSA based on a shared hatred of America, Israel, Western Civilization writ large, capitalism and democracy?'

The witness responded: 'I'd go further to say it's united around a revolutionary objective of the overthrow of the US Constitution!'

The testimony aligns with a campaign from some conservative commentators who present the progressive wing as a major threat to national security.

No. It’s an Islamic takeover of America, Senator.



We need to call it what it is. @tedcruz https://t.co/2Pmhmk2lSF — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 5, 2026

Laura Loomer's 'Islamic Takeover' Claim

When Cruz later characterised the DSA's push as a communist takeover of Democrats on social media, political figure Laura Loomer publicly countered his assessment.

Instead of a communist threat, Loomer argued that the movement should be labelled an "Islamic takeover" of the country.

'No. It's an Islamic takeover of America, Senator,' Loomer stated in her post on X. 'We need to call it what it is.'

Meanwhile, other conservative critics have recently begun using the term 'Qataricans' to raise questions about potential foreign donor influences within several high‑profile progressive congressional campaigns.

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These clashes arrive as the DSA attempts to test its political clout in upcoming Democratic primary races across states such as Michigan and Missouri. With local progressive candidates seeking the organisation's official endorsement to boost their grassroots support, they must navigate a highly polarised media landscape.

Voters in these contested districts are now left to weigh promises of a more equitable government against congressional testimony alleging a coordinated effort to reshape the American electoral system.