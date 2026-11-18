The FAA's nationwide ground stop lasted nearly five hours on Friday, 13 November, and was followed by thousands of cancellations and delays. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is due to face Congress in Washington on Wednesday, 18 November, amid questions about his trip aboard a government aircraft to a college football match.

The hearing was scheduled before the aviation disruption and will focus on threats to US national security. However, the FAA's response and Mullin's subsequent travel may also draw questions from lawmakers.

The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures nationwide for nearly five hours on Friday, 13 November, in what the article describes as the longest such shutdown since the September 11 attacks.

Thousands of cancellations and delays followed, leaving airlines working to restore normal operations throughout the weekend.

Hearing Was Set Before FAA Disruption

Mullin is scheduled to appear before the House Committee on Homeland Security at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday.

The hearing, titled 'Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11', will take place at the Cannon House Office Building.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia are also listed as witnesses.

The committee plans to examine the security threats facing the United States a quarter-century after the September 11 attacks.

The aviation breakdown has nevertheless provided lawmakers with another potential line of questioning.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has linked the disruption to problems involving newer technology and ageing air traffic control systems.

Officials described an overloaded network that interfered with communications essential to aviation operations.

Duffy said the FAA had been testing replacement routers for approximately a year.

He also confirmed that 69 routers had been installed, while acknowledging uncertainty about precisely what caused the network overload.

The failure has raised questions about how new equipment is being integrated into systems that remain dependent on older technology.

Mullin addressed the breakdown during a CNBC interview on Tuesday, 17 November. He attributed the problems to outdated infrastructure, including decades-old equipment and copper wiring.

Markwayne Mullin: "I can tell you with complete certainty that we are not under attack. There's no cyber threat that's taking place. The homeland is very secure." pic.twitter.com/PWeStHdwa9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2026

'The FAA issue was because they're working on 50-year-old equipment with copper wire, that should be fiber,' Mullin said.

He also dismissed concerns about an ongoing cyberattack.

'There's no cyber threat that's taking place. The homeland is very secure,' he said.

Those statements represent Mullin's assessment rather than a final, independently established technical explanation of the disruption.

Government Aircraft Trip May Draw Questions

Mullin could face further questions about his decision to travel to Louisiana on Saturday, 14 November, to attend the Texas-LSU football match.

The homeland security secretary used a government aircraft for the journey while passengers across the country continued dealing with cancellations and delays.

During Tuesday's CNBC interview, Mullin defended the trip, explaining that he would not have travelled had the nationwide ground stop remained in effect.

'And we still got to live our life at the same time,' he said.

Mullin also acknowledged questions about whether he was required to use government aircraft and whether he personally paid for the journey.

The available reporting does not establish that he violated travel regulations or improperly used public funds.

The hearing is not formally an investigation into the football trip or the FAA failure.

Nevertheless, lawmakers have an opportunity to question Mullin about the government's response to both the aviation emergency and its continuing consequences.

For affected travellers, the ground stop ended on Friday. The cancellations and delays did not.