Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is under intense scrutiny after his son's mother, Dutch model Jelicia Westhoff, branded him 'a f****** demon who tried to destroy my life' in a furious Instagram tirade.

The outburst, in which she accused him of infidelity, abuse and of not taking care of their 'one and only son', appeared just hours after Okoye and Cardi B were photographed side by side at a Venice restaurant, fuelling fresh dating rumours around the pair.

Read more Is Cardi B Dating Nigerian Soccer Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye? Viral Video Sparks Explosive Romance Rumours Is Cardi B Dating Nigerian Soccer Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye? Viral Video Sparks Explosive Romance Rumours

Cardi B and Okoye: What the Venice Dinner Photos Show

Westhoff, who shares a three-year-old son with the Super Eagles and Udinese goalkeeper, alleged in several Instagram stories that she had supported him before he was well known and had been left feeling 'embarrassing' and bitter in the eyes of others. She claimed she had helped him after surgery and through difficult periods, saying that instead of loving his family he 'beated' her and cheated on her.

The latest images of Okoye and Cardi B were captured at Gio's Restaurant inside the St Regis in Venice, where they were seen having dinner together with friends. Coverage of the outing noted that the pair appeared relaxed and smiling, though there was no obvious public display of affection.

Cardi B went live on Instagram, admitting that she and Maduka Okoye’s dinner photo was from a date and that they shared a few kisses.



“Yes, it was a date. We had a few kisses and ended up at a hotel nothing serious afterwards, but it was a great time together.” pic.twitter.com/q5SmOc51ds — SIR1⭐️ (@sa10nee) July 20, 2026

Neither Cardi B nor Okoye has publicly confirmed they are dating, and both have remained silent on the nature of their relationship despite repeated public outings. Entertainment coverage has pointed out that the rapper is newly single following a recent split from NFL player Stefon Diggs, but she has not directly addressed the growing chatter around Okoye.

Westhoff's Allegations: Abuse, Infidelity and a Son 'Not Cared For'

In one widely shared Instagram story, Westhoff alleged 'I made you! No one knew who you was' and claimed that instead of loving his family Okoye 'beated' her and cheated 'with men and women'. She alleged that he had admitted to being attracted to both men and women and urged him to be 'open' about his sexuality, presenting her posts as a decision to stop protecting his image.

Westhoff further claimed that Okoye does not take care of their 'one and only son', saying in her posts that the child had not seen his father regularly and that she felt forced to speak out for his sake. She alleged that people had called her jealous and a liar and claimed that police had come to their home several times, adding that she had chosen not to press charges in the past so that his name would remain clean.

In additional slides, Westhoff said she had been made to fix someone else's image and that a 'team' had pressured her to stay quiet, claiming this was the last time she would listen to such advice. She asked Okoye to share recent pictures with their son on social media, saying she would 'be quiet' if he could show several current photos to demonstrate involvement in the boy's life.

A History of Public Breakups and Reconciliations

Westhoff's latest posts add to a history of public ups and downs in the couple's relationship documented by Nigerian sports and entertainment outlets in recent years. Earlier coverage has described them breaking up and reconciling on Instagram, including a period when she publicly ended the relationship and later apologised, saying they had resolved their differences.

In late 2024, Nigerian blogs including Instablog9ja and Linda Ikeji's Blog shared screenshots of a now-deleted Instagram story in which Westhoff alleged that Okoye had locked her and their then two-year-old son out of their home and posted images she said showed bruising, claims he did not comment on publicly.

She later deleted the posts and shared an apology and family photo saying they had resolved their differences and were 'looking forward to being the happy family that we are', before further tensions emerged and the relationship again came under scrutiny.

Fans React as Westhoff's Tirade Goes Viral

The Venice dinner and Westhoff's Instagram tirade have prompted a wave of comments across X, Instagram and TikTok, as users debate both the claims about Okoye's behaviour and the unconfirmed Cardi B link. One widely shared X post described the situation as his 'baby mum' calling him out after seeing Cardi B on a date with him, framing the story as a clash between private responsibilities and public visibility.

Madookie downgraded so hard. Dude traded a wife for a stripper. — John “John” Johnson (@JohnJohnOfJohn) July 20, 2026

Maduka okoye’s bm is just being bitter, nothing else…she saw bro is on a wave and now she coming out with all these allegations. — KELVIN (@kevoskis) July 20, 2026

That boy is playing a game he will regret as a professional footballer

Staying around Cardi will cause you drama. — Shanka (@NwoguChiulo) July 20, 2026

Despite the volume of reaction, there has been no formal statement from Okoye's club or national federation addressing Westhoff's claims or the speculation about his personal life.

For now, the story remains driven by social media posts and entertainment coverage, with Okoye and Cardi B continuing to appear in high-profile settings while choosing not to respond publicly to the Dutch model's allegations.