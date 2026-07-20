Cardi B was photographed dining with Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye in Venice this week, just as her baby father Stefon Diggs remains embroiled in a civil sexual assault case in the United States.

The Grammy-winning rapper and the Udinese goalkeeper were seen seated side by side at a waterside restaurant in Italy on what onlookers described as a social outing with friends.

Cardi B and Okoye first drew attention in Paris earlier this month, when fans clocked what they believed to be flirtatious chemistry at a Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show. Their seating arrangement at the fashion event, and Okoye's hand-holding gesture as he helped Cardi to her chair, fuelled swift speculation online that the pair had struck up more than a passing friendship.

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye's Venice Dinner Fuels Rumours

In Venice, Cardi B and Okoye were seen at Gio's restaurant at the St Regis hotel, overlooking the canal as they ate with a small group. According to eyewitnesses, there was no overt public affection, but the two sat close together, appeared deeply engaged in conversation and later watched a fireworks display from the hotel above the restaurant.

Cardi arrived in a plunging turquoise, figure-hugging dress, her long black hair over one shoulder, drawing much of the attention in what would otherwise have been an anonymous hotel dining room. Okoye, 24, who plays professionally in Italy, kept a lower profile but did little to cool the talk that has followed them since Paris.

That initial encounter at Paris Fashion Week was already being clipped and replayed across social media before they even touched down in Italy. According to a report, cameras at the Jean Paul Gaultier show captured Okoye taking Cardi's hand and guiding her to her seat, a gesture that fans quickly framed as chivalrous and, for some, unmistakably flirty.

Cardi, dressed then in a bold zebra-print look with towering platform boots, laughed and chatted animatedly with Okoye, who wore a mint-green two-piece and white shirt. Later, they were seen sharing another moment on the terrace of a Parisian restaurant, with the rapper repeatedly breaking into laughter. None of this proves a romance, of course, but in the ecosystem of celebrity fandom, suggestive body language is more than enough to get the hashtags moving.

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs and a Case Shadowing the Spotlight

The timing of Cardi B's apparent new connection has not gone unnoticed. Back in the US, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Diggs is facing a countersuit from influencer Christopher Griffith, who has accused him of sexual assault following an incident alleged to have taken place at Diggs' Maryland home in May 2023.

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To recall, Diggs first sued Griffith for defamation last October, claiming the online personality had lied about what happened during that visit. Griffith responded with a countersuit, alleging Diggs drugged him and later assaulted him after he rebuffed sexual advances. Diggs has denied the allegations. Nothing has been proven in court, and the claims remain contested, so all sides of the case should be treated with caution until a legal resolution is reached.

Griffith says he has turned over to the court extensive records of his communications with Diggs, including more than 100 pages of iMessage conversations and Instagram direct messages. Those materials were submitted at the court's request, according to the outlet, and could become a central point of evidence as the civil battle unfolds.

The legal drama has inevitably bled into the way Cardi B's personal life is perceived. Social media reactions to her Venice appearance with Okoye veered sharply between judgement and support. One critic warned that it would be 'another embarrassing situation like the last,' adding that they liked her but disapproved of how quickly she seemed to move on. Another complained that 'all she does is hop from one man to another' and questioned whether she had time to care for her children.

Others took a more relaxed view. 'As long as they are both single, then they should be having fun,' one user wrote, while another urged Cardi to enjoy herself but joked they did not want to see her pregnant again. The split reaction underlines how easily Cardi's movements are recast as moral referendum, even when the facts of her relationships are hazy and largely private.

Her connection to Diggs has already generated its own headlines. The pair, who went public with their romance in May 2025 and later confirmed they were expecting a son together, were filmed in a tense exchange outside a coffee shop and gym in Maryland. In the viral clip, the New York-born rapper appeared visibly angry, gesturing and shouting towards Diggs as he leaned against a vehicle. There was no audio, so what was actually said remains unknown.

After the footage spread, Diggs attempted to calm the narrative. 'That's my child's mother. I love her to death,' he said, pushing back at talk of a split. Neither he nor Cardi has given a detailed public account of where their relationship stands now, or how his legal situation is affecting their private lives.

For the moment, what is confirmed is limited to what cameras have captured: Cardi B sharing easy laughter with Okoye in two European capitals, and Diggs fighting an increasingly complex case back home, with reams of private messages now in the hands of the court and the outcome still very much undecided.