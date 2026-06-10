Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were forced back into the rumour mill this week after a fake Instagram screenshot claiming the reality star was pregnant with the Formula 1 driver's child went viral on X, sending fans into a brief but intense frenzy on Tuesday. The fabricated post, styled to look like a Story from Kardashian's verified account, alleged the couple were expecting a baby boy, planning to name him after Hamilton and even preparing to marry later this year.

The relationship between Kim and Lewis, who have known each other for years, was only made Instagram-official in early 2026. Until this week, most of the public commentary around them had centred on paddock appearances, red carpets and soft‑launch photos rather than wedding dates and baby names. The sudden escalation from new couple to expectant parents, complete with oddly specific details, should probably have raised more eyebrows than it did.

Lewis Hamilton e Kim Kardashian juntos hoje em Mônaco. pic.twitter.com/wizqKXsCIN — Lewis Hamilton News 🇧🇷 (@LH44NEWS) June 8, 2026

Viral Fake Post Fuels Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Speculation

The now-notorious X post, which has racked up nearly 3 million views and around 2,500 likes, confidently declared: 'Kim Kardashian just announced on her Instagram story that she's pregnant with Lewis Hamilton's child and will name their son after him.' It went on to link the supposed baby news with Hamilton's recent performance in Formula 1, claiming the 'good news came just after Lewis's recent success in Formula 1, where he lifted the P2 trophy on the podium.'

The anonymous user behind the post did not stop there. They further asserted that Kardashian and Hamilton were 'reportedly planning to marry later this year and raise their kid together'. When another user challenged the claim and suggested the screenshot was fake, the original poster doubled down rather than backtracking, replying: 'Yes it's real. I'm so happy for them.'

None of this stands up to even basic scrutiny. There is no trace of the alleged Story on Kardashian's Instagram, no reposts from fan accounts that usually archive everything she shares, and no coverage from entertainment outlets that monitor the Kardashians' every move. The screenshot circulating on X does not match the usual formatting of her Stories and appears to have been crudely edited. As of now, there has been no pregnancy announcement from Kardashian or Hamilton, no engagement, and no credible reporting suggesting either is imminent.

Nothing is confirmed yet and there is, in fact, nothing to confirm. All available evidence points to the viral image being a fake, so any claims based on it should be taken with a considerable pinch of salt.

What's Really Going on With Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton

Kim and Lewis did make a genuine step forward in their relationship on social media this month, which likely helped the hoax gain traction. On 1 June, Kim posted a carousel of photos and videos to Instagram that quietly, but unmistakably, included Hamilton. One shot showed the pair cycling through New York, a casual but very public sign that they were done pretending to be just friends.

Days later, Kim travelled to Monaco to support Hamilton during the Grand Prix, an appearance that drew its own wave of online commentary. She was called out by some viewers for alleged faux pas at the event, though the specifics of those criticisms are less important than the optics. The cameras kept finding her in the paddock and in hospitality, and Hamilton was seen looking relaxed and comfortable around her. He then returned the favour on social media by posting a photo of her on his own grid, a comparatively rare move for the private Mercedes driver.

Kim Kardashian just announced on her Instagram story that she’s pregnant with Lewis Hamilton’s child and will name their son after him. This good news came just after Lewis’s recent success in Formula 1, where he lifted the P2 trophy on the podium. They are also reportedly… pic.twitter.com/OmZRWtrnFQ — SIR1⭐️ (@sa10nee) June 8, 2026

Those posts, unlike the pregnancy screenshot, are verifiably real. They paint a picture of a couple testing what it means to be public without fully surrendering their personal lives to the internet. In that light, the leap from soft‑launch cycling photos to baby and wedding rumours feels like the internet running far ahead of the available facts.

If anything, this week's frenzy underscores how easily celebrity rumours now metastasise on platforms like X. A single unverified image, shared with enough confidence and just enough detail, can reach millions before anyone bothers to ask whether it is genuine. For Kardashian, already a veteran of the tabloid ecosystem, and Hamilton, used to having his lap times parsed rather than his love life, it is a reminder that going public as a couple comes with a loss of control over the narrative.

It also follows another recent bout of online baby speculation involving Kardashian's sister. Only a month ago, social media went into overdrive over claims Kylie Jenner was pregnant again, with posts and 'sightings' circulating before being quietly walked back. The pattern is familiar: a famous woman appears in a slightly baggy outfit or looks tired on camera, and a portion of the internet decides a new baby must be on the way.

For now, the reality is far more mundane. Kim and Lewis appear to be enjoying a new relationship, sharing selective glimpses with their followers and supporting each other's work. There is no confirmed pregnancy, no confirmed wedding plan and no reason, beyond wishful thinking and a doctored screenshot, to assume otherwise.