Social media users have been sharing claims that NBA legend Dwyane Wade publicly labelled his eldest son, Zaire Wade, a 'disappointment' following the 23-year-old's recent arrest on domestic violence allegations.

The viral posts quickly spread across X, prompting backlash against the former Miami Heat star. However, there is no evidence that Wade ever made the remarks attributed to him.

Instead, the quote appears to have originated from misleading social media posts that paired an unrelated video with fabricated captions, adding to the confusion surrounding Zaire Wade's legal situation.

Did Dwyane Really Call Zaire a 'Disappointment'?

No. Despite widespread claims circulating online, Dwyane Wade has not publicly called his son a 'disappointment' or said that he no longer wanted to speak to him.

The rumour gained traction after fan-run accounts on X shared an unrelated video of the retired NBA player alongside a fabricated caption. The post falsely claimed Wade had said: 'All my kids have done nothing except disappoint me,' before allegedly adding that Zaire's basketball career was over and instructing him never to contact him again.

Dwyane Wade spoke out after his son Zaire Wade was arrested for allegedly abusing his girlfriend and he called him a DISAPPOINTMENT and told him to NEVER speak to him again 😳👀



"All my kids have done nothing except disappoint me"

"He was so close to the league but it's over" pic.twitter.com/yk8yVDZAZm — Major 🗞️ (@MajorNewz) June 27, 2026

No verified interview, press conference, podcast appearance or official social media post contains those remarks. The caption was created independently of the video, which was unrelated to Zaire Wade's arrest.

Even as the post spread across social media, many users questioned its authenticity. Some criticised Wade while believing the quote was genuine, while others quickly pointed out that the clip had been manipulated with false text and urged people not to fall for misleading content.

The incident highlights how fabricated captions attached to genuine videos can rapidly gain traction online during high-profile news events.

Zaire Wade's Domestic Violence Case

The online misinformation emerged shortly after Zaire Wade was arrested on allegations of domestic violence involving an unidentified woman.

Read more 10 Photos of Dwyane Wade's Son, Zaire: Former Basketball Player Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence in California 10 Photos of Dwyane Wade's Son, Zaire: Former Basketball Player Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence in California

According to reports, the 23-year-old was taken into police custody before later being released after Dwyane Wade reportedly posted a $50,000 bond (approximately £38,000).

At the time of writing, the allegations remain pending. No conviction has been reported, and authorities have not publicly disclosed additional details about the alleged incident.

The arrest has generated significant public attention because of Zaire Wade's family ties and his own basketball career, but verified information about the case remains limited.

Dwyane Wade on Supporting Zaire's Basketball Journey

Although Dwyane Wade has not publicly addressed the recent arrest, he has previously spoken about supporting his son's ambitions on the basketball court.

In a 2020 interview with People, Wade explained that he wanted Zaire to lead his own career while benefiting from guidance when needed.

'I'm in the passenger's seat, but I'm definitely not in the backseat. He's in the driver's seat,' Wade said.

He also acknowledged the expectations that come with carrying one of basketball's most recognisable surnames.

'I'm just trying to help him navigate through expectations that the world has put on him, and that he puts on himself because of his last name,' Wade said.

Those comments remain Wade's most prominent public remarks about Zaire's basketball development. Despite claims circulating widely on social media, there has been no verified public statement from the NBA Hall of Famer suggesting that his son has disappointed him following the recent domestic violence allegations.