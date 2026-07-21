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Sami Sheen has moved to shut down rumours that her famous father, actor Charlie Sheen, is bankrolling her luxury lifestyle through financial support. The 22-year-old daughter of the Two and a Half Men star and actress Denise Richards has instead attributed her current circumstances entirely to earnings from her OnlyFans account.

In a recent TikTok video, she voiced her frustration with the ongoing speculation and made clear that she has been self-supporting since she turned 18.

Sami Rejects Claims of Paternal Funding

Sami Sheen was born on 9 March 2004 in Los Angeles. As the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, she has largely forged her own path since turning 18. She launched an OnlyFans account in 2022. Earlier reports showed that by February 2025 she had earned more than $3 million (£2.2 million) from the site.

She has maintained an active presence on the platform and uses it to share aspects of her life with subscribers. Her content has attracted significant attention, contributing to her reported earnings growth over the initial years. In a video, she highlighted a beach house she recently bought.

@samisheen Replying to @user3404962211197 for those wondering how i make my money lol here u go ♬ original sound - sami sheen

Sami stated explicitly that her father did not provide the funds for it. Instead, she pointed to her content creation as the reason for her ability to make such purchases. The video responded to online comments that questioned the origin of her wealth.

Her Direct Denials And Personal Context

Sami Sheen expressed clear annoyance at the suggestions. 'These comments make me so frustrated because this man hasn't given me a dime in over four years,' she said. 'I have been fully financially supporting myself since I was 18 years old.' She further noted: 'Look, if I had Daddy's money, I would own it, OK? I would let you guys know.'

To back her point, she recalled asking her father for a horse priced similarly to the car he had bought for her sister Lola in cash. She said that request led to their last conversation a couple of weeks earlier.

In 2022, Charlie Sheen had publicly urged his daughter to keep her OnlyFans endeavours classy and creative without sacrificing integrity, while attributing responsibility to her mother. The interaction underscored the limited contact between them in recent times. Sami has previously described preferring to avoid casual meetings with her father.

Sami Sheen OnlyFans Success Fuels Independent Life

Through OnlyFans, Sami Sheen has achieved a level of financial autonomy that allows her to own property and manage her affairs without external family input. Her recent video served to reinforce this message to followers and critics alike. The statements highlight the distance in her relationship with her father. Public scrutiny of celebrity family finances often fuels such discussions, yet Sami continues to focus on her career as the foundation of her current circumstances.

She has not indicated any plans to alter her approach to content creation or her stance on family matters. Instead, she focuses on building her brand independently through consistent content updates and engagement with her audience.

The episode illustrates how public figures from well-known families often face assumptions about their success and sources of wealth. Sami Sheen's emphasis on self-reliance through OnlyFans stands as her clear response to those assumptions. She remains focused on her independent path forward without apparent reliance on family resources.