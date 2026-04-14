A new survey released by the Pew Research Center on 14 April shows that while a majority of Americans still express greater confidence in Trump on global affairs, that lead is steadily shrinking. Confidence in Trump is falling to 39 per cent, down from 48 per cent two years ago, while confidence in Xi Jinping has risen to 17 per cent, up from 8 per cent in 2023.

The study, conducted in two phases — January 2026 and late March 2026 — captures a moment of heightened geopolitical anxiety, with Trump preparing for a high-stakes visit to China in May and global alliances under strain.

Do Americans trust China's Xi more than Donald Trump on global affairs? No, but the gap is decreasing, shows Pew surveyhttps://t.co/5OzhTpKHJe — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) April 14, 2026

Trump Still Leads Xi in Trust—But Numbers Tell a Changing Story

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According to the Pew Research Center survey, 39 per cent of Americans say they have confidence in Donald Trump to make 'good decisions' regarding US policy towards China. While this still places him ahead of Xi Jinping, the figure marks a clear decline from 45 per cent in August 2025 and 48 per cent a year earlier.

By contrast, confidence in Xi has risen to 17 per cent, up from just 8 per cent in 2023. Though still relatively low, the increase represents a notable shift in perception. The data suggests that while Trump retains an advantage, Xi is gradually gaining ground in the eyes of the American public.

This convergence is at the heart of the report's findings: Americans are not necessarily turning away from Trump entirely, but they are becoming less certain, particularly as global crises intensify.

Global Tensions and Domestic Divides Shape Opinion

The timing of the survey is critical. Conducted before and after the escalation of the Iran conflict, the data reflect how international instability influences public trust. Even the earlier January wave was conducted against a backdrop of heightened tensions following the previous year's 12-day conflict involving Iran.

Political affiliation also plays a decisive role. Among Republicans, 71 per cent continue to express confidence in Trump's handling of China policy. However, only 11 per cent of Democrats share that view, underscoring deep partisan divisions in how leadership is evaluated.

These divisions are shaping not only trust in Trump but also broader attitudes towards China and its global role.

Americans' Views on China Are Softening

One of the most striking findings in the survey is the gradual softening of American attitudes towards China. Around 27 per cent of respondents now hold a favourable view of the country, up from 21 per cent last year and nearly double the 14 per cent recorded in 2023.

At the same time, fewer Americans now see China as an 'enemy'. That figure has dropped to 28 per cent, compared to 33 per cent in 2025 and 42 per cent in 2024. Instead, a majority — around 60 per cent — view China as a 'competitor', indicating a more nuanced perception of the bilateral relationship.

Younger Americans, particularly those under 50, are driving this shift. They are more likely to view China positively and less likely to perceive it as a direct threat, suggesting a generational divide that could influence future foreign policy debates.

Xi Gains Ground—but Distrust Remains High

Despite the rise in confidence, Xi Jinping still faces significant scepticism among Americans. The survey shows that 71 per cent lack confidence in his leadership, including 36 per cent who say they have 'no confidence at all'. However, the upward trend in his ratings — gaining roughly four percentage points over each of the past two years — indicates a gradual reassessment tied to evolving perceptions of global leadership and economic interdependence.

Upcoming Trump-Xi Meeting Adds Weight to Findings

🚨🇺🇸🇨🇳 Trump–Xi summit set amid escalating trade war tensions



The long-awaited summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping is now set for May 14–15, 2026 in Beijing, delayed due to the ongoing Iran war.



This will be Trump’s first visit to China since 2017, and it comes as… pic.twitter.com/Mbg93CtU4H — Conflictory X (@Conflictory_X) April 6, 2026

Upcoming Trump-Xi Meeting Adds Weight to Findings

The survey's release comes ahead of a potentially pivotal moment in US-China relations. Donald Trump is expected to visit Beijing on 14 May, marking his first trip to China since his return to office. A reciprocal visit by Xi Jinping to Washington is also reportedly planned later in 2026, according to Reuters.

The two leaders last met in 2019, easing tensions during a previous trade dispute. However, relations have since been strained by renewed tariff measures and legal challenges, including a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court limiting Trump's authority to impose sweeping tariffs.

Donald Trump is expected to visit Beijing on 14 May 2026, his first trip to China since returning to office. A reciprocal visit by Xi Jinping to Washington is reportedly planned later in 2026, according to Reuters. The Pew Research Center's survey was conducted across two phases in January and late March 2026 using a nationally representative address-based sample.

Ultimately, while Donald Trump remains the more trusted figure on global affairs, the rise of Xi Jinping in American perception signals a changing narrative—one shaped by geopolitics, generational change, and an increasingly interconnected world.