Fifteen of 47 pregnant women who reported tear gas exposure during demonstrations in France said they later lost their pregnancies, according to a feminist collective's findings.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has rejected calls to suspend the use of the chemical irritant, while the accounts have not been independently assessed and do not establish that tear gas caused the losses.

Around 22,000 tear gas grenades were deployed during nationwide demonstrations on 17 October 2026, according to figures Nuñez gave during a parliamentary inquiry.

Opposition lawmakers are calling for independent scientific research and restrictions on tear gas use. The collective's findings include accounts from women describing unexpected bleeding, severe pain and disrupted menstrual cycles.

Thousands Report Health Problems After Tear Gas Exposure

Lacrymos de Sang, a feminist collective investigating the potential reproductive effects of tear gas, gathered accounts from more than 9,200 women and girls who reported exposure, including secondary school students.

Among those respondents, 94 per cent described gynaecological symptoms, including painful cramps, unusually heavy bleeding and missed periods. The figures reflect the accounts collected by the group; they do not establish how common such symptoms are among all women exposed to tear gas.

Some women said pain left them unable to walk or work. Others reported prolonged bleeding, while two said they needed hospital treatment for anaemia. Unexpected bleeding was also reported by postmenopausal women and those using hormonal contraception.

Of the 47 pregnant respondents who reported exposure, 15 said they had lost their pregnancies. Another 17 reported symptoms including contractions, pain or bleeding, while two sought emergency gynaecological care.

The accounts have not been independently assessed by doctors and do not establish that tear gas caused the reported pregnancy losses.

One woman whose testimony was reported by LBC described vomiting and heavy bleeding after encountering tear gas while walking her dog.

'I felt as though I was urinating. I lost my baby after seven months of pregnancy,' she said.

Mélina Galland, a 24-year-old photographer, told the Associated Press that she experienced unusually severe abdominal pain after covering the October demonstrations in Paris, despite wearing protective masks.

Another photographer, Chloé Baroux, 25, described renewed menstrual irregularities after covering recent protests. She recalled similar problems following demonstrations against a security bill in 2020 and 2021.

Solène Rougeux, a doctoral researcher in neuroendocrinology who helped analyse the testimonies, questioned whether stress alone could explain the symptoms, particularly unexpected bleeding among postmenopausal women.

France Defends Tear Gas Use Amid Health Concerns

Tear gas grenades used by French police contain CS, a chemical irritant that can cause discomfort and irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory system.

Exposure is not limited to demonstrators. Residents near protest sites, children and pregnant women may also come into contact with the substance.

Nuñez has defended tear gas as a crowd-control tool that offers police an alternative to more dangerous weapons. At a parliamentary hearing on 2 November, he cited government research conducted in 2021 and 2022 in defending its continued use.

The Interior Ministry maintains that published scientific research has not demonstrated that CS causes menstrual irregularities or miscarriages.

However, the government studies cited by Nuñez have not been publicly released, according to The Guardian. The ministry also did not respond to a request from the Associated Press for copies.

Researchers have identified possible associations between tear gas exposure and menstrual disturbances, but existing evidence has not established cause and effect.

Eva-Luna Tholance, founder of Lacrymos de Sang, said uncertainty remains over the reproductive consequences of repeated exposure.

Campaigners are calling on French authorities to commission independent research. The accounts raise questions about possible reproductive effects, but further research would be needed to determine whether tear gas exposure caused the symptoms reported.