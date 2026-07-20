A regulator's Sunday-night reversal has thrown America's worst cyclospora outbreak in years back into confusion, and it has revived scrutiny of a seven-figure political donation made by the lettuce giant at the centre of it. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says a lettuce sample it had linked to Taylor Farms tested positive for cyclospora in error, undoing a finding announced just a day earlier.

The reversal has left thousands of sickened Americans without a confirmed source, and it has drawn fresh attention to a $1 million (£790,000) contribution Taylor Farms' parent company made to a pro-Trump super PAC in March 2025. Company executives insist the retraction is simply science correcting itself; critics online say the timing demands scrutiny.

The Retraction That Reopened The Investigation

The FDA said on Sunday that a follow-up review of a lettuce sample collected from Taylor Farms determined it was a false positive for cyclospora, the diarrhoea-causing parasite behind the nationwide outbreak. The finding a day earlier, on Saturday, had identified a sample of shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms as testing positive for the parasite that has sickened thousands of people across the United States.

A spokesperson for Taylor Fresh Foods told Reuters the company was informed the FDA had made a mistake, adding: 'To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for cyclospora.' The company said it had already completed a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce from central Mexico as a precaution based on the initial information it was given.

Investigators stopped short of fully clearing Taylor Farms, saying the FDA was still working with the company 'to ensure product implicated in this outbreak has been removed from the market.'

To clarify, this false-positive lab sample DOES NOT change the basis for FDA’s ongoing outbreak investigation or the overwhelming epidemiological data supporting the current voluntary recall by Taylor Farms.



Over the weekend, FDA alerted Taylor Farms that a new sample of… https://t.co/hedRwhPLd8 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) July 20, 2026

1,645 Sickened: The Scale of America's Worst Cyclospora Outbreak

Since 1 May 2026, 1,645 laboratory-confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported to the CDC from 34 states, with the median patient age 44 and 9 per cent requiring hospitalisation. A further 5,100-plus suspected cases remain under review, and the combined total is running at roughly seven times the 249 cases recorded over the same period in 2025.

Within that total, epidemiologic and traceback data pointed investigators to shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de México served at Taco Bell outlets, with 1,644 linked illnesses and 94 hospitalisations reported across Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia. A Michigan health department analysis of 190 of those cases found 90 per cent of patients interviewed reported eating iceberg lettuce, and Taylor Farms de México said on 17 July that it would withdraw all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the US market. The retracted test result had been the closest thing investigators had to physical confirmation of that link.

An Update for You pic.twitter.com/n1g2Ck84i8 — Taylor Farms (@YourTaylorFarms) July 20, 2026

The $1M Donation Behind the Backlash

Federal Election Commission filings show Taylor Fresh Foods Inc, Taylor Farms' parent company, made a $1 million (£790,000) contribution to MAGA Inc, the super PAC supporting Donald Trump's political operation, in March 2025, less than a week after the FDA announced it would delay implementation of the Food Traceability Rule. That donation is verifiable; the delay is public record and applies industry‑wide.

Separate OpenSecrets data shows individual employees, owners or family members affiliated with Taylor Farms have collectively given just $1,229 (£970) directly to Trump's campaign committees, with neither the company nor its PAC recorded as a direct donor at that level.

Fact‑checking of social media claims found no evidence that the donation altered the FDA's handling of Taylor Farms. No reports suggest the Trump administration failed to inspect Taylor Farms' lettuce, and a separate claim about denied bathroom breaks was traced to an unrelated wage‑and‑hour lawsuit.

2025: Taylor Farms donates $1M to Trump’s Super PAC — 1 week later, Trump delays the “Food Traceability Rule"



2026: Diarrhea parasite breaks out across the US, Taylor Farms lettuce tests positive — but then the FDA quickly retracts and claims the test was a "false positive" pic.twitter.com/wuRWo0QZwJ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 20, 2026

• March 2025: Taylor Farms contributes $1 million to Make America Great Again Inc., days after the FDA delays the Food Traceability Rule.



• The FDA informs Taylor Farms that one of its iceberg lettuce products tested positive for cyclospora, prompting a voluntary recall.



•… — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 20, 2026

Outbreak Investigation Continues as Donation Questions Persist

Read more 'Unbothered' Trump Hit by Outrage for Attending the World Cup Final While Calling the Loss of Two US Troops 'Very Sad' 'Unbothered' Trump Hit by Outrage for Attending the World Cup Final While Calling the Loss of Two US Troops 'Very Sad'

Cooking food to 70°C (158°F) is understood to kill the parasite, and both frozen and canned produce are considered safe from this outbreak, though washing alone is unlikely to eliminate it entirely. The CDC and FDA say their traceback investigation remains active, and no comprehensive product recall beyond Taylor Farms' voluntary central Mexico withdrawal has been ordered.

For now, the science and the politics are running on separate, unresolved tracks, one still searching for a confirmed source of a record outbreak, the other watching a verified $1 million (£790,000) donation collide with an as-yet-unproven theory of influence.