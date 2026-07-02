New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has once again said he would lose a rap battle to ASAP Rocky, doubling down on a remark that has turned into one of those slightly ridiculous, very internet-friendly storylines that only New York could produce. In an interview published by Complex on 1 July, Mamdani said Rocky would 'wash me' and added, 'You have to know your limits.'

Zohran Mamdani And The Rocky Rap Battle

The exchange started after ASAP Rocky was asked in a separate Vibe interview whether he would take on Mamdani in a rap battle. Rocky brushed it off with the sort of swagger that comes naturally to him, saying Mamdani 'ain't fucking with me' and joking that he was 'coming for his spot' as mayor.

Mamdani, for his part, did not try to pretend otherwise. Speaking to Complex's Jillian Superstar on the newly launched 360 series, he said the rapper was plainly better suited to the fight, calling the idea of a competition between them a non-starter. '100 percent true,' he said. 'He would wash me. You have to know your limits.'

The mayor's office had already taken the same line in a previous statement, with a representative saying Mamdani was 'well aware' he would lose despite his own rap background. That sort of frankness is unusual in politics, which is probably why the moment has landed at all.

Most elected officials spend their days projecting certainty. Mamdani has chosen to admit, with a shrug, that Rocky would win and win cleanly.

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NYC Mayor Admits Defeat To ASAP Rocky

What makes the whole thing a touch more entertaining is that Mamdani did not sound embarrassed, exactly, just realistic.

He referred to Rocky as 'Pretty Boy Flacko' and said there was 'not a competition' between them, before softening the blow with the suggestion that he would happily work with the rapper on anything that helped New Yorkers 'strive and prosper.'

It is half pop culture banter, half civic branding, with a dash of self-awareness that keeps it from becoming pure nonsense. Mamdani knows the lane he occupies, and apparently knows when to keep both hands on the wheel. Rocky, meanwhile, gets to play the overconfident challenger, which suits him just fine.

The new interview also touched on whether Rocky might ever make a serious run for office himself. Mamdani was diplomatic, but not without a wink.

He said the rapper would have 'the best jingle of any campaign' and admitted he would listen to it. That is probably the closest this whole feud gets to sincerity, and even then it still feels like a bit of s**t-stirring dressed up as civic reflection.

Zohran Mamdani And 50 Cent

Elsewhere in the same 360 conversation, Mamdani addressed what Complex described as his 'one-sided beef' with 50 Cent, whose criticism has reportedly been tied to the mayor's tax policies. The brief mention is part of a broader media moment in which Mamdani is leaning into internet culture rather than pretending it does not exist.

The story gives a glimpse of how Mamdani is presenting himself publicly, as a politician who can laugh at the spectacle around him without disappearing into it. In a city where politics and performance are often tangled together anyway, that can be a useful trick. Or a mad one, depending on your view.

Complex's 360 episode, released on 1 July, also featured Mamdani talking about family, music and the awkwardly modern business of being a mayor who is happy to step into pop culture's glare. That, more than the rap battle itself, is what gives this whole exchange its legs.

The Rocky line is funny, sure, but the broader picture is a mayor who seems determined not to sound like he has never heard a hit record in his life.