England's World Cup dream died in stoppage time, and furious fans are once again asking whether the fix is in for Lionel Messi's Argentina. The Three Lions led for over half an hour in Atlanta before conceding twice in the final five minutes of Wednesday's semi-final, a collapse that sent Argentina through to Sunday's final and English supporters into open revolt online.

It is the fourth time in this tournament that Argentina has survived a knockout scare through late goals, feeding a narrative that has followed the champions since the Round of 16. FIFA has not been accused in any formal complaint of favouring Argentina, and no evidence of manipulation has been produced.

A Dramatic Collapse In Atlanta

England took the lead in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon converted a delivery from Morgan Rogers, holding that advantage for 30 minutes. Alexis Mac Allister then headed an effort against the post with 15 minutes remaining. The breakthrough came in the 85th minute, when Enzo Fernandez bent in a finish from 20 yards.

The dagger followed four minutes later, as Messi's cross found substitute Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner in stoppage time. Argentina finished with an expected-goals tally of 1.84 to England's 0.53.

It marked Argentina's fourth successive knockout match settled by a dramatic finish, following extra-time survivals against Cape Verde and Switzerland — the latter played largely with ten men after Breel Embolo's red card — and a comeback from 2-0 down against Egypt in the Round of 16.

Current holders Argentina are through to the @FIFAWorldCup final! 👏🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/jEakVpKyTD — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 15, 2026

The Egypt Complaint That Started It All

Fan suspicion did not begin with England. It traces back to Argentina's 3-2 win over Egypt on 7 July, when the South Americans overturned a two-goal deficit after Egypt's Mostafa Zico had a goal ruled out following a VAR review. Egypt's football association filed a formal protest against referee Francois Letexier, accusing officials of 'double standards.'

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green questioned the VAR call live on air, asking, 'Surely, this is not within VAR's remit to review this.' Egypt captain Mohamed Salah and coach Hossam Hassan both expressed disappointment with the officiating.

The controversy metastasised beyond the pitch. Reports emerged that the FBI is investigating allegations that the Argentina Football Association laundered more than £237m ($300m) through Miami-based sources, which the FBI has declined to confirm or deny. Arab News has reported the allegation was first raised by Argentina's own Ministry of Security, not by US authorities, though speculation has also circulated, without evidence, that its timing was influenced by President Trump's anger at the officiating. Egyptian hackers separately breached an AFA email account.

Referee Nationality Rules Fuel Fan Suspicion

FIFA's scheduling decisions have added to the sense of controversy. Premier League officials Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor were barred from officiating Argentina's matches; FIFA has attributed this specifically to the legacy of the 1982 Falklands War, a rule barring officials from either nation from matches involving the other. When an all-Argentine team refereed the France-Morocco quarter-final, fans raised the opposite concern.

For Argentina's quarter-final against Switzerland, Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro was appointed, prompting some Argentine fans to suggest bias the other way. Despite the volume of complaints, players and coaches involved have consistently dismissed the allegations, and there is no verified evidence that specific calls were influenced by nationality.

What the f*ck is this referee doing? Argentina should have 5 bookings by now. Dirty team going woefully unpunished. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 15, 2026

This Argentina team is so unlikeable. They just foul, complain and get protected by the ref! — Alice (@AliceTalksFooty) July 15, 2026

WRESTLING ON THE PITCH IS ALLOWED ONLY FOR LIONEL MESSI pic.twitter.com/e9PbMpPil5 — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) July 15, 2026

Argentina Coach Deflects, England Left to Rebuild

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Coach Lionel Scaloni has largely avoided the rigging claims, instead pointing to his side's history of dramatic finishes. Asked before the semi-final about Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal against England in 1986, Scaloni said, 'I think all of the world remembers that game, remembers Diego's performance, remembers above all the second goal.'

England now face a third-place play-off on 18 July in Miami Gardens, while Argentina defends its title against Spain on 19 July at MetLife Stadium. FIFA has issued no formal response to the renewed rigging allegations.