Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Zohran Mamdani's threat to have him arrested in New York, while accusing the mayor of siding with Israel's enemies and claiming he 'secretly hates America.'

The Israeli prime minister made the remarks during a 14 July interview on New York's 77 WABC Radio with host Sid Rosenberg, where he was asked about Mamdani's previous pledge to direct police to arrest him if he entered the city.

Netanyahu on Zohran Mamdani:



I think Zohran Mamdani secretly hates America. pic.twitter.com/x4oAf3m63l — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 15, 2026

Netanyahu is expected to visit New York in September for the United Nations General Assembly, a trip that would place him directly inside Mamdani's jurisdiction. Asked whether he was concerned, Netanyahu replied: 'No, I'm not concerned.'

Mamdani has said he would seek to act in line with the International Criminal Court's warrant against Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza. The US, however, is not a party to the ICC, and legal experts have previously said any such local arrest would be highly unlikely to succeed.

'He Is Standing With the Forces of Terror'

Netanyahu then launched into a sharp attack on Mamdani's politics, arguing that the New York mayor had placed himself on the wrong side of the Israel-Hamas war and wider Middle East conflict.

'I think he should take a look at who he condemns and who he praises,' Netanyahu said. 'He condemns Israel, the only democracy that stands shoulder to shoulder with American values and fights shoulder to shoulder with America's brave soldiers.'

The Israeli leader then accused Mamdani of supporting Hamas and excusing Iran, claims Mamdani's allies would strongly reject.

'He is standing with the forces of terror,' Netanyahu said, before adding: 'The problem is that he either doesn't understand, or doesn't care, that those who hate the Jews and Israel ultimately also hate America. In fact, I think, deep down, he hates America.'

Rosenberg responded that he was 'no longer sure it's deep down.'

Mamdani Has Criticised Israel's Government

Mamdani, New York City's first Muslim mayor, has been one of the most prominent US city leaders criticising Israel's war in Gaza and its treatment of Palestinians.

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He has said he supports Israel's existence as a state with equal rights for all citizens, regardless of religion, but has argued that he cannot support any state that privileges one religion over another. He has also criticised Israeli policy in the West Bank and Gaza, and has backed stronger action against figures accused of war crimes.

Netanyahu has repeatedly pushed back against that framing, arguing that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East and pointing to Muslim citizens serving in public life, including in the Knesset and judiciary.

Interview Also Touched on Trump, Iran and Turkey

The Mamdani remarks came during a broader interview focused on regional security and US-Israel relations.

Netanyahu praised Donald Trump and said their friendship was built on honesty, even when the two men disagreed. He also said he had opposed Trump's willingness to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's support for Hamas and Ankara's wider regional ambitions.

The Israeli prime minister also discussed Iran, saying joint US-Israel operations had badly weakened what he described as Tehran's terror network.

Netanyahu's expected UN visit now carries extra political weight because of Mamdani's arrest threat and the wider fight over Israel in New York politics.