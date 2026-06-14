iShowSpeed has made headlines at nearly every major football event he has attended, but his latest viral moment at the 2026 FIFA World Cup had nothing to do with goals or celebrations. The popular streamer accidentally occupied New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's labelled seat during the Group C clash between Brazil and Morocco at MetLife Stadium on 13 June — and had absolutely no idea.

What left fans in stitches was the realisation that the 21-year-old streamer had been sitting just inches away from the 112th Mayor of New York City for the majority of the match without ever noticing who his seat-mate was. It was not Speed himself who figured it out — it was the million-plus viewers watching his livestream.

IShowSpeed didn't realize he was sitting next to Zohran Mamdani the Mayor of New York City the entire time while at the World Cup game 😭 pic.twitter.com/bvVblgxKFJ — yoxic (@yoxics) June 13, 2026

The Moment That Broke the Internet

According to footage from his livestream, the internet personality unknowingly sat in a seat labelled with Mamdani's name before fans watching online quickly realised who was nearby. As soon as Mamdani came into view, Speed's chat began flooding with messages identifying the politician.

Initially confused, Speed asked, 'Why is my chat saying mayor?' before turning to verify the identity of the person beside him. The reaction was instant. Speed could be heard saying, 'I didn't even realise that I'm next to the Mayor,' with his spontaneous reaction drawing laughter from those around him.

Speed later told his audience, 'W Mayor, chat, we just met the mayor. I didn't even realise I was next to the mayor. Small world, man.'

The Mayor Was a Fan All Along

The exchange took an even more unexpected turn when Mamdani responded warmly to the encounter. Upon realising who Speed was, Mamdani told him, 'I've been listening to your World Cup song from 2022 every morning,' to which Speed replied, 'Thank you. Appreciate that, man.'

Speed immediately offered a handshake and formally introduced himself to the New York City leader. The moment was widely praised online, with many viewers calling it one of the more wholesome encounters of the entire tournament.

Mamdani's presence at the match carried its own backstory. His spokesperson, Dora Pekec, confirmed that as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mamdani had a contractual obligation to attend certain matches on behalf of the city. Mamdani had also been vocal about ticket accessibility ahead of the tournament. He arranged a lottery that gave 1,000 New York City residents the chance to attend the Brazil vs Morocco match at $50 each, with free round-trip bus transportation to MetLife Stadium included.

IShowSpeed didn't realize he was sitting next to Zohran Mamdani the Mayor of New York City the entire time while at the World Cup game 😭 pic.twitter.com/bvVblgxKFJ — yoxic (@yoxics) June 13, 2026

A World Cup Running Joke

Both iShowSpeed and Mayor Mamdani were among the exclusive group of VIP guests and high-profile attendees at MetLife Stadium for the Group C opener. The match itself ended in a 1-1 draw, with Morocco's Ismael Saibari scoring in the 21st minute before Vinicius Junior levelled for Brazil in the 32nd.

For many watching online, however, the scoreline was secondary. The image of one of the internet's biggest personalities blissfully unaware he had planted himself in the mayor's labelled seat — and needing over a million viewers to point it out — quickly became the defining off-pitch moment of the tournament's opening weekend.

The encounter underlines iShowSpeed's growing presence at major sporting events as a cultural bridge between traditional football audiences and a younger, online-first generation. It also puts a human and unexpectedly light-hearted face on Mayor Mamdani, who has spent much of his early tenure navigating the politics of hosting a global tournament in one of the world's most expensive cities.