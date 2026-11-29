Medicaid cuts could deliver a 'devastating blow' to Nebraska's healthcare infrastructure, Jeremy Nordquist, identified in reporting as president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, has warned. His comments accompany separate estimates that 250,000 Kentucky residents risk losing coverage and 35 hospitals face possible closure.

The warnings concern Medicaid changes under Republicans' 2025 budget law, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Nebraska reportedly began implementing work requirements early, with procedural and paperwork issues accounting for most coverage losses among affected existing enrollees.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that millions of Americans will lose health coverage nationwide under the law. In Kentucky and Nebraska, the concerns extend beyond individual eligibility to the financial pressures facing rural healthcare providers.

Medicaid Cuts Put Kentucky Hospitals at Risk

The Kentucky estimates describe potential coverage losses and hospital closures. They do not establish that those outcomes have already occurred.

Dustin Pugel, identified in reporting as policy director at the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, outlined why the state was particularly vulnerable. His assessment focused on hospitals' dependence on Medicaid and the programme's contribution to local economies.

'These hospitals are very dependent on Medicaid,' Pugel explained. 'It makes up a really significant part of the economy, particularly in eastern Kentucky. If you look at just Medicaid payments to providers in Kentucky's 5th congressional district, those payments make up 13.5% of the GDP there.'

Work requirements could create difficulties for residents in rural areas where employment opportunities are limited, Pugel warned. A lack of broadband could also complicate the process of reporting working hours.

'In some of these counties, over two-thirds of their residents are covered by Medicaid,' he explained.

Pugel warned that coverage losses could produce economic pressures, leading to layoffs and possibly hospital closures. He also warned of consequences for people's health, linking patients' access to coverage with the facilities serving their communities.

Paperwork Accounts for Coverage Losses Under Medicaid Cuts

Nebraska's early implementation has already resulted in reported coverage losses among people subject to the new rules.

According to the reporting, 7% of Nebraska Medicaid enrollees subject to the work requirements lost coverage. Separately, 14% of new Medicaid applicants were denied coverage under those rules.

The percentages concern different groups. They cannot be combined into a single rate covering everyone receiving or applying for Medicaid in Nebraska.

The reporting stated that '92% of cases in which existing enrollees lost coverage were due to procedural or paperwork issues rather than state determinations that they did not meet the new work rules'.

It also noted that 'many enrollees lost coverage because they did not respond to the state's outreach'.

That distinction matters because a procedural loss does not establish that someone failed to meet the work requirements. The reported figures attribute most losses among affected existing enrollees to the administrative process.

Amy Behnke, identified in reporting as chief executive of the Health Center Association of Nebraska, described the increase in procedural denials over recent months as 'definitely a red-flag warning' that people were needlessly losing coverage.

Nebraska Providers Warn of Cumulative Medicaid Cuts

Healthcare providers have also raised concerns about the financial consequences for hospitals and the availability of essential services.

The Nebraska Hospital Association warned that the cuts 'threaten the financial stability of rural hospitals and ultimately harm patient access to essential services across the state.'

Nordquist described the healthcare system under the new Medicaid rules as suffering 'a death by 1,000 cuts.'

'It really has the potential,' Nordquist added, 'to be a devastating blow to our already vulnerable healthcare infrastructure here in the state.'